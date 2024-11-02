One Company Dismantles Its DEI Department

Aerospace giant Boeing has dismantled its global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) department as part of a company “overhaul,” according to a report from Bloomberg.

The company’s vice president who was in charge of the DEI unit, Sara Liang Bowen, left the company on Thursday, according to the report.

On LinkedIn, Bowen reportedly wrote: “The team achieved so much — sometimes imperfectly, never easily — and dreamed of doing much more still.”

“It has been the privilege of my lifetime to lead Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at the Boeing company these past 5+ years. Our team strived every day to support the evolving brilliance and creativity of our workforce,” Bowen reportedly added.

This follows months of backlash aimed at the company after several incidents put people's lives at risks on Boeing flights. It even caught the attention of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Earlier this year, Musk slammed Boeing for putting its “woke” agenda ahead of safety.

“Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening,” he wrote on X in January. His post came in response to another post that showed that in 2022, the annual bonus plan to reward Boeing's CEO and executives involved hitting specific DEI targets.

Musk's comment came right after the high-profile incident where a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight mid-air.

The door plug flew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland International Airport on Jan. 5. The incident was captured on video on the plane, which Townhall reported.