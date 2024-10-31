If Trump Wins, This Is the Man Working to Cleanup DOJ
Tipsheet

'Emotional Support Animal': Here's What This GOP Rep Said About Tim Walz

Madeline Leesman
October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

This week, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) described Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), as her “emotional support animal.”

“Why was Tim Walz picked? Well, he’s a really glib talker. He’s got jazz hands. He can do all the talking. He was supposed to be Kamala’s emotional support animal,” Emmer told Trump supporters in Rocky Mount, N.C., according to The Hill. These remarks were regarding the vice presidential debate between Walz and former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH).

“But guess what? JD Vance ended that. Tim Walz has not been the same since, and ever since, Kamala keeps making mistakes,” he added.

Reportedly, Emmer played Walz in the debate prep for Vance. As Townhall has covered, Walz has been caught in a slew of lies. He has brushed it off when confronted about them. 

For starters, it came to light that Walz was dishonest about the extent of his military service, which Townhall covered.

When pressed about it in an interview, Walz claimed, “We were talking about carrying these weapons of war…my grammar’s not always correct,” when talking about his service in the military.

In addition, Walz lied about how his children were conceived. For years, he touted that his children were born because of in vitro fertilization (IVF), when it was actually intrauterine insemination, or IUI, which is a completely different process than IVF.

Mia Ehrenberg, a campaign spokeswoman, defended Walz, stating that he “talks how normal people talk” and “He was using commonly understood shorthand for fertility treatments,” which Townhall covered.

This week, Emmer responded to Biden’s remarks where he called Trump supporters “garbage” on television. 

“According to the Harris-Biden administration, you're GARBAGE if you don’t support open borders, record-breaking inflation, and the weaponization of government,” he wrote. “Absurd.”

