One Left-Wing City Decriminalized Jaywalking. You Won't Believe the Reason Why.

Going forward, pedestrians in the Big Apple can cross the street wherever they please thanks to a new rule decriminalizing jaywalking.

The reason why jaywalking was legalized? Because apparently, tickets for jaywalking were previously “disproportionately” given to people of color.

According to the Associated Press, Council Member Mercedes Narcisse (D), sponsored the legislation to end these racial disparities in enforcement. Reportedly, more than 90 percent of jaywalking tickets issued last year were to black and Latino people (via AP):

The new law permits pedestrians to cross a roadway at any point, including outside of a crosswalk. It also allows for crossing against traffic signals and specifically states that doing so is no longer a violation of the city’s administrative code. But the new law also warns that pedestrians crossing outside of a crosswalk do not have the right of way and that they should yield to other traffic that has the right of way.

“Let’s be real, every New Yorker jaywalks. People are simply trying to get where they need to go,” she said in an emailed statement to the outlet.

“Laws that penalize common behaviors for everyday movement shouldn’t exist, especially when they unfairly impact communities of color,” she added.

Liz Garcia, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams (D) said that the mayor allowed the bill to become law without his action.

“All road users are safer when everyone follows traffic rules,” she said, adding that “We continue to encourage pedestrians to take advantage of safety mechanism in place – such as daylighting, pedestrian islands, and leading pedestrian intervals – by crossing in a crosswalk with the walk signal.”