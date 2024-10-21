Trump Roasts Liz Cheney and Kamala With a Harsh Reminder in Michigan
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Responds to Being Labeled 'Enemy No. 2'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 21, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In an X post on Sunday, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk wrote that the mainstream media “are actively working” to have himself and former President Donald Trump assassinated.

Musk’s caption was posted with a screenshot of a magazine cover calling him “enemy no. 2” with an edited photo of his face meshed with Trump’s.

The image was from Germany’s largest news magazine, Der Spiegel.

In the image, Musk is referred to as Trump’s “buddy” and that he is working toward “the dismantling of liberal democracy.”

“With their relentless hit pieces, legacy mainstream media are actively  encouraging the assassination of @realDonaldTrump and now me,” Musk wrote.

In remarks this week, Musk clarified that he’d increase his security because engaging in politics “dramatically” increases his risk of being assassinated.

“I do not have a death wish, but the stakes are so high that I really feel I have no choice but to do it, and that's that's the reason,” he added.

"I’m like, enemy number 2 of what? Uh, democracy? I mean I’m pro-democracy. I’m literally trying to uphold the Constitution and ensure we have a free and fair election," Musk said in his remarks.

