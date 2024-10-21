The Left Is Still Melting Down Over Trump's Genius Campaign Stop at McDonald's

Donald Trump’s visit to a McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was genius. It was the easiest photo opportunity ever, one of the greatest political stunts this cycle—thanks to Kamala Harris’ lie about working the fryers. This blunder is all on Democrats, who pushed this ‘Kamala the McDonald’s gal’ narrative hard during their convention. It’s a story that quickly died when subjected to media scrutiny.

Trump made some fries, reportedly fixed the ice cream machine, and handed food to customers at the drive-thru. Yes, there were security measures. Yes, the customers are pre-screened. The man has been the target of two assassination attempts, but that didn’t stop liberals from foaming at the mouth over this event. As if they had never done similar stunts or made campaign stops during an election. It’s a classic highlight of how the two parties are different, and I mean that along normal and weird lines. You can see how the Democratic consultant class, too isolated, snobby, and over-educated, cannot relate to how this was a genius move.

Also, having Tampon Tim out there saying that it was disrespectful only shows that the Left can only cope and seethe as Trump rounds the bases.

Walz on The View: Trump going to work at a McDonald's was disrespectful to McDonald's workers. pic.twitter.com/2ZMB9MrNNI — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 21, 2024

The same journalists who said…



- Covid didn’t start in a lab

- Hunter’s laptop was disinfo

- Joe Biden’s failing health was fake news

- The southern border was secure

- Kamala’s plagiarism wasn’t a big deal



…now want you to know Trump didn’t actually work at a McDonalds pic.twitter.com/fs5f88UAzO — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) October 21, 2024

Thank you Ron. Until this tweet, I thought Trump was a fry cook who had banked his vacation time and sick days to run for president. https://t.co/jBhZZGrGB1 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) October 21, 2024

"So in an effort to highlight his claim that Kamala Harris never worked at McDonald’s, Trump pretended to work at a closed McDonald’s where he served pretend orders to supporters pretending to be customers" https://t.co/KykzMAZz9F — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 21, 2024

I can’t believe Donald Trump would stage a photo-op at McDonald’s for political purposes. Who would do such a thing?! pic.twitter.com/LENuuc3FUs — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) October 21, 2024

Heartbroken to learn Donald Trump is NOT a paid McDonald’s employee and did not actually work at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Sunday. As an American, I feel cheated that what I saw was not a man learning to work a fryer to gain an income but a politician looking to connect with… — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 21, 2024

How Democrats will view french fries after today: pic.twitter.com/zMuio0l5rw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 21, 2024

THAT MFING MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE IS NOT REAL!! pic.twitter.com/DaRjNcBSis — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 21, 2024

It's been 24 hours since Trump worked at McDonald's and the people who are big mad about it are getting more and more upset...



It's hilarious — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 21, 2024

Even far-left commentators, like Cenk Uygur, know this was a home run for the Trump team.

Some in the press called Trump's McDonald's photo-op bizarre. This is how you lose credibility. That was a home run photo-op. He looked like a real person there, connecting with the average American. If you can't see that, you're totally blind. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 21, 2024

And because that McDonald’s location allowed Trump to work the fryers, they’re now being attacked. I can’t get over the media getting overly excited about Trump never working at McDonald’s. What a clown show:

Last Call: We just discussed photo ops—excellent work, Team Kamala.