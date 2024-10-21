Trump Roasts Liz Cheney and Kamala With a Harsh Reminder in Michigan
War Is Serious
The Left Is Still Melting Down Over Trump's Genius Campaign Stop at McDonald's

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 21, 2024 2:35 PM
Donald Trump’s visit to a McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was genius. It was the easiest photo opportunity ever, one of the greatest political stunts this cycle—thanks to Kamala Harris’ lie about working the fryers. This blunder is all on Democrats, who pushed this ‘Kamala the McDonald’s gal’ narrative hard during their convention. It’s a story that quickly died when subjected to media scrutiny.

Trump made some fries, reportedly fixed the ice cream machine, and handed food to customers at the drive-thru. Yes, there were security measures. Yes, the customers are pre-screened. The man has been the target of two assassination attempts, but that didn’t stop liberals from foaming at the mouth over this event. As if they had never done similar stunts or made campaign stops during an election. It’s a classic highlight of how the two parties are different, and I mean that along normal and weird lines. You can see how the Democratic consultant class, too isolated, snobby, and over-educated, cannot relate to how this was a genius move. 

Also, having Tampon Tim out there saying that it was disrespectful only shows that the Left can only cope and seethe as Trump rounds the bases.

Even far-left commentators, like Cenk Uygur, know this was a home run for the Trump team.

And because that McDonald’s location allowed Trump to work the fryers, they’re now being attacked. I can’t get over the media getting overly excited about Trump never working at McDonald’s. What a clown show:

Last Call: We just discussed photo ops—excellent work, Team Kamala.

