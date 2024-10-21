Why Is Loretta Lynch Suing America on Behalf of a Chinese Military Company?

Former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch is suing the United States government on behalf of a Chinese Military Company, arguing the Department of Defense is unfairly classifying the firm as a threat at the Pentagon.

"Obama-appointed attorney general Loretta Lynch is representing a U.S.-designated Chinese military firm in its lawsuit against the Pentagon," National Review reports. "Shenzhen DJI Technology Company sued the federal government Friday, alleging that the Chinese-military label 'violates the law and DJI’s due-process rights.' At issue is the Defense Department’s 2022 addition of DJI to its 'Chinese military company' blacklist, a policy designed to counter China’s military-civil fusion strategy."

It gets messier.

40 former DOJ officials immediately endorsed Kamala when she became the presumptive Dem nominee this summer, warning Trump “presents a grave threat to our country.” The very first name on the letter was Loretta Lynch, who is now working on behalf of a Chinese military company. https://t.co/oq6qWupXPY pic.twitter.com/UAODln7ZiD — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 21, 2024

And messier.

Oh, & the law firm — Paul Weiss — that Lynch works for & that’s filing suit on behalf of the Chinese military company DJI vs. the Pentagon? It’s a big backer of Kamala with close connections to Harris, including helping with debate prep, fundraising, etc.https://t.co/1GmPYrybNn pic.twitter.com/4z6HvcW74R — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 21, 2024

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who spoke out in March when Lynch took a job as a lobbyist for the Chinese firm, is slamming the lawsuit.

“Barack Obama’s former Attorney General Loretta Lynch has turned her back on her nation, selling out to our greatest adversary Communist China and suing the United States on behalf of CCP-owned drone company DJI," Stefanik released in a statement Monday,. "Not only is her lawsuit full of factual errors, it is also an obvious effort by DJI to distract from CBP’s recent halting of DJI imports due to Uyghur slave labor concerns and a futile attempt to disrupt the momentum behind my unanimously passed Countering CCP Drones Act. DJI’s time in the United States is rightfully coming to an end and Loretta Lynch’s sham lawsuit is not going to save them.”