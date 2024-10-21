White House Stonewalls on Pentagon Leaks to Iran
The Media Keeps Repeating Kamala's McDonald's Claim Without Evidence
Trump Roasts Liz Cheney and Kamala With a Harsh Reminder in Michigan
Tim Walz's Remarks About Trump's McDonald's Visit Shows Libs Know Kamala Blew It
VIP
War Is Serious
VIP
New York's New Law on Gun Sales Tracking Won't Work, and That's Good...
The Sexism of the Trans Agenda
VIP
YouTube's Policies Threaten 'GunTubers' Livelihoods
Another Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Hit by Forecast Change From Cook Political Report
VIP
Do Democrats Have a Nevada Problem?
Elon Musk Responds to Being Labeled 'Enemy No. 2'
Here's What Nathan Wade Told Congress About Fani Willis
Here’s What This Democrat Governor Said About Elon Musk’s Daily $1 Million Giveaway
FCC Commissioner: Why Is Facebook Censoring Accurate Information About Kamala Harris?
Tipsheet

Why Is Loretta Lynch Suing America on Behalf of a Chinese Military Company?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 21, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch is suing the United States government on behalf of a Chinese Military Company, arguing the Department of Defense is unfairly classifying the firm as a threat at the Pentagon. 

Advertisement

"Obama-appointed attorney general Loretta Lynch is representing a U.S.-designated Chinese military firm in its lawsuit against the Pentagon," National Review reports. "Shenzhen DJI Technology Company sued the federal government Friday, alleging that the Chinese-military label 'violates the law and DJI’s due-process rights.' At issue is the Defense Department’s 2022 addition of DJI to its 'Chinese military company' blacklist, a policy designed to counter China’s military-civil fusion strategy."

It gets messier. 

And messier.

Recommended

Here's What Nathan Wade Told Congress About Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who spoke out in March when Lynch took a job as a lobbyist for the Chinese firm, is slamming the lawsuit. 

“Barack Obama’s former Attorney General Loretta Lynch has turned her back on her nation, selling out to our greatest adversary Communist China and suing the United States on behalf of CCP-owned drone company DJI," Stefanik released in a statement Monday,. "Not only is her lawsuit full of factual errors, it is also an obvious effort by DJI to distract from CBP’s recent halting of DJI imports due to Uyghur slave labor concerns and a futile attempt to disrupt the momentum behind my unanimously passed Countering CCP Drones Act. DJI’s time in the United States is rightfully coming to an end and Loretta Lynch’s sham lawsuit is not going to save them.”

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Nathan Wade Told Congress About Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Tim Walz's Remarks About Trump's McDonald's Visit Shows Libs Know Kamala Blew It Matt Vespa
FCC Commissioner: Why Is Facebook Censoring Accurate Information About Kamala Harris? Guy Benson
Another Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Hit by Forecast Change From Cook Political Report Rebecca Downs
Two Weeks to Victory, Probably Kurt Schlichter
Nate Silver: 'This Is Undeniably a Bearish Newsletter for Democrats' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Nathan Wade Told Congress About Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement