Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump
There Appears to Have Been a Severe Intelligence Leak at the Pentagon
Story of Pro-Hamas Whacko Who Attacked a Greek Restaurant Over Israeli Flags Got...
VIP
This Is How You know Anti-Gunners And Media--But I Repeat Myself--Are Generally Clueless
Bret Baier Says He Made a 'Mistake' During Harris Interview
American Greatness, Out of the Mouth of Democrats
PA Democrats See 103% Rise In Voters Leaving Its Party
VIP
No Lizzo, a Kamala Win Would Not Be Good for the Country
Why the Rhetoric Around Trump’s MSG Rally Is a Concern
Ted Cruz's Chances at Reelection Are Looking Even Better After That Debate Against...
A Voter Asked Trump a Question That Finally Stumped Him
Elon Musk Announces Daily Million Dollar Giveaway Leading Up to the Election
Getting Old Does Not Heal
Day One of Trump 47—So Much to Correct; Military Reform Must by...
Tipsheet

A Court Just Ruled on 'Emergency Abortions'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 20, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

On Thursday, a three-judge panel ruled that doctors in Tennessee who provide “emergency abortions” cannot face repercussions for doing so. 

According to the Associated Press, the ruling also outlined specific pregnancy-related conditions that would now qualify as “medical necessity exceptions” under the state's near-total abortion ban (via AP):

Advertisement

“This lack of clarity is evidenced by the confusion and lack of consensus within the Tennessee medical community on the circumstances requiring necessary health- and life-saving abortion care,” the ruling stated. “The evidence presented underscores how serious, difficult, and complex these issues are and raises significant questions as to whether the medical necessity exception is sufficiently narrow to serve a compelling state interest.”

The judges determined that the following medical conditions now fall under the state’s abortion exemptions: premature rupture of the amniotic sac that surrounds the fetus; inevitable abortions; fatal fetal diagnoses that result in severe preeclampsia or mirror syndrome associated with fetal hydrops; and fatal fetal diagnoses leading to an infection that will result in uterine rupture or potential loss of fertility.

Reportedly, the state law says that ectopic or molar pregnancies qualify as exemptions as well as doctors who use their “reasonable medical judgement” in order to “prevent the death of the pregnant woman or to prevent serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.”

Recommended

Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In the weeks leading up to the presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris has touted the lie that women who are suffering miscarriages are not able to receive medical attention due to pro-life laws in many states. Harris supports restoring the protections ensured by Roe v. Wade, which allows for nearly all abortions. 

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz's Chances at Reelection Are Looking Even Better After That Debate Against Colin Allred Rebecca Downs
Why the Rhetoric Around Trump’s MSG Rally Is a Concern Sarah Arnold
There Appears to Have Been a Severe Intelligence Leak at the Pentagon Matt Vespa
A Voter Asked Trump a Question That Finally Stumped Him Sarah Arnold
Democrats Are Miserable People (And They Deserve To Be) Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement