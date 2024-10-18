Dozens of Illegal Aliens Were Arrested in Florida. Here's Why.

Over 150 people, including over two dozen illegal aliens, were arrested in Florida in connection with a human trafficking operation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters on Wednesday that “Operation Autumn Sweep” resulted in the arrest of 157 suspects. He was joined by representatives from various law enforcement agencies from other places like Marion County, Lake County, Auburndale, Clermont, Davenport, Winter Haven, Lakeland and Tampa.

The operation began on Oct. 2. The suspects who were arrested were involved in illegal acts related to soliciting prostitution, as well as aiding and abetting prostitution. Some were arrested for traveling to sexually batter children, Judd explained.

Four possible human trafficking victims were identified out of 47 prostitutes who showed up to undercover locations to commit prostitution.

Overall, 96 suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution, and out of the 157 people arrested, there were 35 felonies and 201 misdemeanors issued.

Holding up a chart for reporters, Judd said that 25 illegal aliens were arrested in the operation. They hailed from Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

“Sixteen percent of these total arrests were people who should not even have been in this country,” Judd said.

“The prostitutes that came here, several of them had to pay off a coyote debt,” he said, before telling the story of “Maria” from Venezuela, who came here intentionally to commit crimes.

“Maria” flew to Mexico from Venezuela. She walked across the border into the states with her 1-year-old child. She was “greeted” by border agents. She was released into the United States after meeting with border agents and filling out forms for one day.

"There is no border security at the Southern Border. Zero. It doesn't exist," Judd said.

In August, the sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida revealed that nearly 150 people in the community had been arrested in connection with human trafficking, which Townhall covered.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez said if convicted, human traffickers face a mandatory minimum sentence of life in Florida State Prison.