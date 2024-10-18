There's an Update on Kamala's Plagiarism Scandal
VIP
Kamala’s Reckless Terrorism Pandering Is Disqualifying
VIP
I Don't Elect People to Be Bipartisan
We Are Proven Correct: Revised FBI Crime Data Shows an Increase In Crime...
VIP
Lies, Damned Lies, and the Anti-Gun Narrative
Reporter Couldn't Find Any Harris Supporters at the Early Voting Locations He Visited...
Biden-Harris Administration Announces Another Student Loan Bailout
VIP
This Move by Casey, Other Vulnerable Democratic Senators Shows They Know Harris Is...
Lizzo to Campaign With Kamala in Detroit
Now that Sinwar Is Dead, It’s Time to Turn Up the Pressure
Here's the Shocking Reason the Texas AG Is Suing a Doctor
Kamala's Joyless Slog
Here's What Harris Was Too Busying Doing to Attend the Al Smith Dinner
An Illinois School District Engaged in Employment Discrimination, Parental Rights Group Cl...
Tipsheet

Dozens of Illegal Aliens Were Arrested in Florida. Here's Why.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 18, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

Over 150 people, including over two dozen illegal aliens, were arrested in Florida in connection with a human trafficking operation. 

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters on Wednesday that “Operation Autumn Sweep” resulted in the arrest of 157 suspects. He was joined by representatives from various law enforcement agencies from other places like Marion County, Lake County, Auburndale, Clermont, Davenport, Winter Haven, Lakeland and Tampa.

Advertisement

The operation began on Oct. 2. The suspects who were arrested were involved in illegal acts related to soliciting prostitution, as well as aiding and abetting prostitution. Some were arrested for traveling to sexually batter children, Judd explained.

Four possible human trafficking victims were identified out of 47 prostitutes who showed up to undercover locations to commit prostitution.

Overall, 96 suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution, and out of the 157 people arrested, there were 35 felonies and 201 misdemeanors issued.

Holding up a chart for reporters, Judd said that 25 illegal aliens were arrested in the operation. They hailed from Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

“Sixteen percent of these total arrests were people who should not even have been in this country,” Judd said. 

“The prostitutes that came here, several of them had to pay off a coyote debt,” he said, before telling the story of “Maria” from Venezuela, who came here intentionally to commit crimes. 

“Maria” flew to Mexico from Venezuela. She walked across the border into the states with her 1-year-old child. She was “greeted” by border agents. She was released into the United States after meeting with border agents and filling out forms for one day.

Recommended

Kamala's Joyless Slog Guy Benson
Advertisement

"There is no border security at the Southern Border. Zero. It doesn't exist," Judd said.

In August, the sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida revealed that nearly 150 people in the community had been arrested in connection with human trafficking, which Townhall covered.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez said if convicted, human traffickers face a mandatory minimum sentence of life in Florida State Prison.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala's Joyless Slog Guy Benson
Here's What Harris Was Too Busying Doing to Attend the Al Smith Dinner Rebecca Downs
The Collapse of Kamala Harris Josh Hammer
Trump Absolutely Shredded the Dems at the Al Smith Dinner Matt Vespa
Reporter Couldn't Find Any Harris Supporters at the Early Voting Locations He Visited in This AZ County Leah Barkoukis
Donald Trump Has to Love This News Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala's Joyless Slog Guy Benson
Advertisement