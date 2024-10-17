Harris Campaign Backtracks After Discriminatory Loans Proposal
Kamala Claims Trump Is ‘Unfit’ to Be President, After Hiding Biden's Condition for Who Knows How Long

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 17, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In remarks to reporters on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that former President Donald Trump is “unfit” to lead the country. 

A reporter mentioned to Harris that Trump’s recent town hall event garnered attention because he stopped the event and “played music for 30 minutes straight.” This scenario, the reporter claimed, “raised questions about his mental fitness for office.”

“Do you think Donald Trump needs to take a cognitive test?” the reporter asked Harris. 

“I’m going to say what I have said publicly and will say many times based on my observations and I think the observations of many. Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and as has been said by the people who have worked closely with him, even when he was president, he is unfit to be president,” Harris claimed. 

This is the vice president who helped keep President Joe Biden’s mental decline hidden from the public up to the point of him dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing her. 

Earlier this week, Townhall covered how Harris’ team tried to spin Trump’s recent town hall event as proof that he is unfit for the presidency. However, this backfired. 

Harris’ team published a video of Trump and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on stage playing music and occasionally chatting with guests. Her team wrote that people left the venue in droves as a result. 

What the Harris campaign failed to mention was that the reason why the event was halted was because two audience members had medical emergencies and required immediate attention. 

To pass the time, Trump said he’d play some songs and then conclude the event, which ABC News showed in a segment.

