That Nate Silver Trendline Is Not Good News for Kamala
How Pelosi Responds When Asked If She Thought Biden Has Forgiven Her
Joe Biden Tried to Attack Trump. He Only Showed He's Mentally Cooked.
'Adios Michigan': Kamala Fails to Secure Another Key Endorsement
A Shift in the Race
Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments
VIP
DeSantis Announces Update to Viral Video of Highway Patrol Rescuing Dog Abandoned as...
Georgia Judge Blocks Ballot Hand Counting Rule
Why This Average American Is Voting for Donald Trump…Again
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Back. Here's the Catch.
Reality Again Debunks the Left's Ugly Lies and Misinformation About Georgia's Election Law
Catholic Group Doesn’t Buy Whitmer’s Apology for Stunt Mocking Catholics
Biden Administration Chooses Politics Over National Security and Norms
Will Non-Citizen Votes Decide This Election?
Tipsheet

U.S. Army Training Materials Labeled Pro-Life Groups As Terrorists, Lawsuit Says

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 16, 2024 9:35 AM
Hadi Mizban

Judicial Watch announced on Tuesday that it filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense for details of U.S. Army training materials that designate pro-life organizations or individuals as “terrorists.”

Advertisement

The lawsuit was filed after  the Department of the Army failed to respond to an August 13, 2024, FOIA request for documents related to the designation of National Right to Life Committee (NRLC), and others, as “terrorists” in training materials at Fort Liberty.

In addition, Judicial Watch requested all emails of Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Under Secretary Gabe Camarillo, Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, and/or Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Mingus regarding the designation of pro-life groups or individuals as “terrorists.”

This stems back to a report from July, where WRAL reported that a photo circulating social media showed a slideshow at Fort Liberty calling pro-life groups “terrorists,” specifically, the NRLC, Operation Rescue, and opponents of Roe v. Wade.”

Fort Liberty issued a statement on Facebook responding to the photo (via WRAL):

Recommended

Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

After conducting a commander’s inquiry, we determined that the slides presented on social media were not vetted by the appropriate approval authorities, and do not reflect the views of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, the U.S. Army or the Department of Defense.

The slides were developed by a local garrison employee to train soldiers manning access control points at Fort Liberty.

These slides will no longer be used, and all future training products will be reviewed to ensure they align with the current DoD anti-terrorism guidance.

“Let’s be blunt – the radical leftist Biden-Harris administration is trying to set our military against conservative American citizens,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “And that we have had to sue after being denied basic records about the Army’s targeting of pro-life Christians makes the scandal worse.”

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit in the District Court for the District of Columbia.

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments Leah Barkoukis
When Trump Did This, You Knew This Bloomberg Editor Was Cooked Matt Vespa
That Nate Silver Trendline Is Not Good News for Kamala Matt Vespa
A Shift in the Race Byron York
Reality Again Debunks the Left's Ugly Lies and Misinformation About Georgia's Election Law Guy Benson
Joe Biden Tried to Attack Trump. He Only Showed He's Mentally Cooked. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement