A Pro-Hamas Clown Vandalized a Restaurant Over Its Israeli Flags. There Was Just...
VIP
A Most Memorable Hockey Tribute Happened in Columbus Last Night
VIP
Anti-Gun Organization Shocked to Learn Criminals Break Laws
Kamala Offers Black Men Bribe to Get Their Votes
Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments
VIP
DeSantis Announces Update to Viral Video of Highway Patrol Rescuing Dog Abandoned as...
Georgia Judge Blocks Ballot Hand Counting Rule
Why This Average American Is Voting for Donald Trump…Again
The FBI's Violent Crime Stats Suddenly Look a Lot Different
Dems in Disarray: AOC and Fetterman Fighting Online Over Israel
Did You Notice Anything Odd at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
Reality Again Debunks the Left's Ugly Lies and Misinformation About Georgia's Election Law
U.S. Army Training Materials Labeled Pro-Life Groups As Terrorists, Lawsuit Says
Catholic Group Doesn’t Buy Whitmer’s Apology for Stunt Mocking Catholics
Tipsheet

A Reality TV Star Admitted That He Pretended to Be Transgender. Here's Why.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 16, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Josh Seiter, a reality television star, admitted in an interview this week that he pretended to be “transgender” for six months as part of a social experiment to expose the left’s “gullibility.”

Advertisement

Seiter, 36, was a contestant on the 11th season of “The Bachelorette.” Last year, Seiter gained attention when a hacker posted a fake death notice on his Instagram, leading outlets like Variety to report that he was dead. He was alive the entire time. 

This year, Seiter made headlines again when he came out as “transgender.” He began wearing dresses, makeup, and changed his pronouns on his social media profiles to “she/her.”


This was all an act, he revealed on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“For the last five months, I’ve been conducting a social experiment online to expose how gullible and how delusional the left is,” Seiter said, adding that he majored in sociology.

“Any biological man putting on woman face and putting on makeup is pulling a stunt,” he explained. “They are faking being a woman. And so, what I did was I faked being a fake. I pretended to be a pretender. We are all the same. We’re all men that were putting on makeup and dresses and claiming we were women. And, I hope that this could help people understand that just because you put on dresses and makeup as a man doesn't magically make you a woman.”

Recommended

Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

“I think a lot of trans women are turned on at the thought of themselves being women. Guess what? It doesn’t magically make them women. It doesn’t mean that we have to accept that they’re women. They are simply men turned on at the thought of themselves being women,” he added. 

“Don’t make your fetish my truth. I don’t have to accept it,” he said. "And hopefully people will understand then how ridiculous this is."

On X, Seiter doubled-down on his stance by mocking the left’s logic on transgenderism.

“Anorexia is a thought disorder, they aren’t fat. Schizophrenia is a thought disorder, they aren’t being followed. Gender dysphoria is a thought disorder, but yes the 37 year old man w a phallus is totally a woman now, and if you disagree you’re a hateful bigot. Trust the science,” he wrote. 

Advertisement

"I'm sorry the truth hurts," he added. "If it does, you're probably believing a lie."

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments Leah Barkoukis
A Pro-Hamas Clown Vandalized a Restaurant Over Its Israeli Flags. There Was Just One Problem. Matt Vespa
The FBI's Violent Crime Stats Suddenly Look a Lot Different Mia Cathell
Dems in Disarray: AOC and Fetterman Fighting Online Over Israel Rebecca Downs
When Trump Did This, You Knew This Bloomberg Editor Was Cooked Matt Vespa
A Shift in the Race Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement