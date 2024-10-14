This Liberal Outlet Just Called Out Kamala Harris for Dodging Interviews

U.S. Embassy Issues a Warning to Americans As Hezbollah Keeps Firing Missiles
Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 14, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Sunday, the owner of TIME magazine called out Vice President Kamala Harris for turning down their requests for an interview ahead of the presidential election. 

On the contrary, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sat for interviews with the outlet. 

“Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris — unlike every other Presidential candidate,” Marc Benioff wrote on X. He is also the founder of Salesforce.com.

“We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?” he added.

In a follow-up post, Benioff shared a direct quote from a story published in TIME on Friday.

“Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race,” he shared.

In the story, TIME mentioned that Trump spoke with the outlet for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden did about the same (via TIME):

When she does do interviews, she mostly favors local media, culture podcasts, or friendly talk shows. Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.

In recent weeks, Harris has done interviews with “The View,” “The Howard Stern Show” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Not to mention, she appeared on the sex podcast “Call Her Daddy” while Americans were suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

