Flashback: Here's What FEMA Officials Said About Faith Organizations Helping Illegal Aliens

A resurfaced video from a 2023 webinar shows panelists with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) fretting about how faith-based organizations will treat “transgender” illegal aliens.

According to the New York Post, the roundtable discussion was recorded in March of last year. It was titled, “Helping LGBTQIA+ Survivors Before Disasters.” It was reportedly moderated by Tyler Atkins, an emergency management specialist at FEMA who uses he/they pronouns.

In the webinar, a FEMA director insinuated that illegal aliens who are transgender are concerned about being “misgendered” in faith-based shelters after they unlawfully cross the border.

“Being a migrant trans woman, there is an undocumented concern. There’s also a concern of whether they would trust the places that are offering shelter that are faith-based because of the way they’ve been responded to in the past. And, if they are accepted, what would happen in terms of misgendering, in terms of bedrooms and bathrooms, etc.,” Reilly Hirst, a FEMA management specialist, said in the webinar. According to Hirsts’ Linkedin profile, she goes by “any pronouns.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to the webinar on X.

“These are the unqualified idiots using FEMA disaster relief funds to house migrants and FAILING western NC Hurricane Helene victims,” she said. “They hate Christians.”

Last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted that FEMA did not have long-term funding to help the victims of Hurricane Helene or to help out with Hurrican Milton, which is headed toward Florida. As Townhall reported, over a billion FEMA dollars were spent on illegal immigrants in recent years.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas said, according to the Associated Press. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

This week, Mayorkas has changed his tune.

“The New York Times is reporting that FEMA is running out of staff to respond to this hurricane that seems to be barreling towards Florida…Does FEMA have what it needs to respond to the storm?” former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki asked Mayorkas on MSNBC.

“Yes it does, quite clearly. Everybody should rest confident that FEMA has the resources. We already have 900 personnel deployed, prepositioned, in Florida. People who are responding to Hurricane Helene…We are there. We have search and rescue teams, the Army Corps of Engineers are there. We are ready. We have the personnel…We can respond to multiple events at a single time.,” Mayorkas stated.