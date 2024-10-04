Whistleblowers Come Forward, Claim FEMA Misappropriated Funds in Wake of Helene

Several whistleblowers have come forward alleging that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) misappropriated funds in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which has ravaged communities in Georgia, North Carolina, and other states.

Advertisement

A letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) details how numerous whistleblowers at the federal, state, and local levels have highlighted “critical mismanagement issues” at the agency.

“FEMA has wasted taxpayer funds, misappropriated funds, and left other federal, state, and local responders without deployment orders on the ground,” the letter stated. “As reported and further confirmed by my office, hundreds, if not thousands, of service members were deployed by the Department of Defense to North Carolina and have say idle, waiting for FEMA.”

“We have confirmed FEMA employees deployed, on the clock, awaiting orders in hotels. FEMA pre-disaster aid was withheld, exacerbating the emergency. It is also public that NGOs have purchased airline tickets for migrants through the use of FEMA funds,” it added.

“The aftermath of of Hurricane Helene is a major disaster, and your waste and unpreparedness are leaving Americans in distress – unable to access food, water, or medicine – and expecting help, with none coming,” it continued.

BREAKING: FEMA whistleblowers have come forward alleging that the agency misappropriated funds in the wake of Helene, withheld pre-disaster aid, and that first responders and service members have been waiting in hotels without deployment orders. pic.twitter.com/uf0XrspRTz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 4, 2024

This week, Mayorkas told reporters that there’s not enough FEMA funds to help American citizens impacted by Hurricane Helene, which Townhall covered.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas said, according to the Associated Press. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

This was due to, in part, the fact that $1 billion in FEMA funds were spent on resources for illegal immigrants, which Gaetz mentioned in his letter to Mayorkas. His letter demands Mayorkas reveal how much money was spent on American citizens versus non-citizens.

Three months ago, Mayorkas touted that (FEMA) was "tremendously prepared" for hurricane season.

"This is what we do. This is what they do," he said.