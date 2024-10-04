In Surprise Appearance, Biden Was Asked About a 'Peaceful' Election. This Was His...
Trump Heads Back to Butler With a Slate of Special Guests
This Is What Real Chaos Looks Like
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping
Israel Continues to Humiliate Its Enemies
Israel Is Being Surgical in Picking Off Hezbollah's Leaders
This Senate Race Was Never Meant to Be Close. Now Dems Are Freaking...
Comer Issues Subpoena to See If White House Colluded With Gun Control Groups...
'Devastating' New Survey Shows New Yorkers Want Adams Out
YAF Has Had Enough of UCLA's Discrimination of Pro-Israel Speakers as Pro-Hamas Agitators...
An Ohio City Was Overrun by Haitian Migrants. Here's What Lawmakers Are Doing...
Is Biden for Real About Lecturing Us on ‘Rabid Partisanship’?
Why Is Team Trump Running Against Kamala As If She's a Normal Democrat?
Here's a Reminder of What Mayorkas Had to Say About FEMA Three Months...
Tipsheet

Whistleblowers Come Forward, Claim FEMA Misappropriated Funds in Wake of Helene

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 04, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Several whistleblowers have come forward alleging that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) misappropriated funds in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which has ravaged communities in Georgia, North Carolina, and other states. 

Advertisement

A letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) details how numerous whistleblowers at the federal, state, and local levels have highlighted “critical mismanagement issues” at the agency. 

“FEMA has wasted taxpayer funds, misappropriated funds, and left other federal, state, and local responders without deployment orders on the ground,” the letter stated. “As reported and further confirmed by my office, hundreds, if not thousands, of service members were deployed by the Department of Defense to North Carolina and have say idle, waiting for FEMA.”

“We have confirmed FEMA employees deployed, on the clock, awaiting orders in hotels. FEMA pre-disaster aid was withheld, exacerbating the emergency. It is also public that NGOs have purchased airline tickets for migrants through the use of FEMA funds,” it added. 

“The aftermath of of Hurricane Helene is a major disaster, and your waste and unpreparedness are leaving Americans in distress – unable to access food, water, or medicine – and expecting help, with none coming,” it continued.

Recommended

The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

This week, Mayorkas told reporters that there’s not enough FEMA funds to help American citizens impacted by Hurricane Helene, which Townhall covered

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas said, according to the Associated Press. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

This was due to, in part, the fact that $1 billion in FEMA funds were spent on resources for illegal immigrants, which Gaetz mentioned in his letter to Mayorkas. His letter demands Mayorkas reveal how much money was spent on American citizens versus non-citizens. 

Three months ago, Mayorkas touted that (FEMA) was "tremendously prepared" for hurricane season. 

"This is what we do. This is what they do," he said. 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich
In Surprise Appearance, Biden Was Asked About a 'Peaceful' Election. This Was His Answer. Katie Pavlich
Dave McCormick Lands Blow After Blow in PA Senate Debate Against Bob Casey Madeline Leesman
This Senate Race Was Never Meant to Be Close. Now Dems Are Freaking Out. Matt Vespa
Israel Is Being Surgical in Picking Off Hezbollah's Leaders Matt Vespa
Why Is Team Trump Running Against Kamala As If She's a Normal Democrat? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich
Advertisement