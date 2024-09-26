Team Biden Asks Israel to Surrender
Tipsheet

Video Shows Dozens of Illegal Aliens Crossing a Farmer’s Property at this Unlikely Border Sector

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 26, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A farmer near the U.S.-Canada border said in an interview this week that his property has been “flooded” with illegal immigrants crossing into New York.

Farmer Chris Oliver told Fox News that the border crisis is impacting his property in Fort Covington, New York.

"You have no control over it. You don't know who these people are. Not everybody is a good person," Oliver said in the interview on Wednesday. He reportedly lives “500 feet” from the northern border. 

"They've got 13,000 in the last six months… I feel they've caught 50 percent. That's probably a good reading. It's hard to say how many people actually have come across," he explained. Oliver has a wife and three children and said the crisis “absolutely” makes him worried about their safety.

“They had a guy up in Ormstown not too far away from us, get arrested. He was planning an ISIS-style attack in New York City. That was just recently. That same night, I still had people come across my cameras. That should be stopped,” he said.

Oliver added that he didn’t see these border crossings on his property when former President Donald Trump was in office. 

"Four years ago, we had hardly any people coming across. It was a rarity. Now it's every night I have people on my trail cameras. Every night it's another group, and it depends on the size. Usually there's two or three and sometimes there's five or six. It all depends,” he said. 

“And, if you're lurking around in the middle of the night, usually you're up to no good,” he added.

Townhall has covered how the northern border sectors have seen an uptick in illegal alien crossings. This month, Fox News reported that the Swanton Sector that connects Vermont to Quebec has seen more apprehensions in the last fiscal year than the previous 13 years combined.

Last month, Townhall reported how the Biden administration unveiled a plan to expedite the processing of illegal aliens at the U.S.-Canada border in response to the uptick of crossings.

