Here’s What Vance Said About His Upcoming Debate With Tim Walz

On a phone call with reporters on Wednesday, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, said that he doesn’t need to do much preparation for his debate against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz because “we don’t have to hide our record from the American people.”

Vance made the remarks on a call with reporters about Trump’s support from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Vance is scheduled to debate Walz on Oct. 1.

“I think what we’re going to focus on is making sure that I make as a concise and direct appeal to the American people as possible about Donald Trump’s successful policies and Kamala Harris’ failed policies,” Vance said.

“It’s really not a hard argument that we have to make here, because you got two candidates, both of whom have records, and Donald Trump’s is one of rising take home pay, rising wages, a strong border, and Kamala Harris’ record is one of unaffordable groceries, unaffordable housing, and Americans who are losing their jobs, a lot of them, to illegal immigrant labor,” Vance added.

“I don’t think we have to prepare that much because we don’t have to hide our record from American people, we just have to tell them about it,” Vance added. “You don’t have to prepare if you’re not trying to hide what you have to say.”

Earlier this month, Harris became the first Democrat in almost 30 years to not be endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Internal polling shared by the union showed that members prefer Trump over Harris, 59 percent to 34 percent.

“For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on… pic.twitter.com/CnFNN9uosx — Teamsters (@Teamsters) September 18, 2024

Despite this, the union did not endorse either candidate for president.

In recent weeks, Harris has flip-flopped on numerous issues, including fracking, the border crisis, and now she’s saying she supports killing the filibuster to pass pro-abortion legislation. Previously, she supported maintaining the filibuster.

On the call, Auto Workers for Trump Founder Brian Pannebecker noted that if Harris' agenda to push electric vehicle mandates succeeds, “a lot of UAW jobs are going to be lost.” He noted that consumers do not want to buy electric cars, either.

“The government is stepping in, sticking its nose into private industry where it doesn’t belong, trying to determine what the market is instead of allowing the consumers to establish the demand,” he explained.