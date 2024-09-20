Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event
The Expressions on These Reporters' Faces After Their Interview With Kamala Says It...
Can Harris's Cynical, Run-Out-the Clock Campaign Succeed?
Why Are the Nutjobs Trying to Kill Political Opponents All Left-Wingers?
Fellow American Conservatives: Look to Lithuania for Inspiration
Kennedy Details How Trump Has Asked Him to Be Involved in a Potential...
The Story Behind the Exploding Pagers
On Abortion, Kamala Harris Is the Extremist
Inflation Reduction Act a Cause of Inflation
Nail-biter: New Polling Deluge Depicts an Extremely Close Presidential Race
Jamie Raskin Repeats Debunked Narrative That JD Vance Called School Shootings a 'Fact...
How the Biden-Harris DOJ Is Privatizing Partisan Censorship to Silence Dissent
If Washington Won't Act on Noncitizen Voting, Citizen Activists Will
Understanding Israel’s Pager Attack on Hezbollah
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe What This Immigration 'Expert' Said About Terrorists Crossing the Southern Border

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 20, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

In a House Homeland Security hearing on Thursday, an immigration expert brushed off reports of illegal aliens on the terrorist watch list entering the United States. 

Advertisement

In an exchange with Arizona Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), Alex Nowrasteh, the vice president of economic and social policy studies at the Cato Institute, said that the terrorists crossing the border are a “small and manageable threat.” 

"Under the Trump administration, we had [11] individuals encountered at the Southern border on the terror watch list. Under this administration, that number exceeds 380 at this point. Does that make you still stand by your statement that it's a 'small & manageable threat?’'" Crane asked Nowrasteh.

“It is a threat above zero. It is definitely a threat, but it is still small and manageable, yes,” Nowrasteh answered.

Nowrasteh added that there are about 1.7 million to 2.4 million “gotaways” who crossed the southern border.

Crane asked if it’s possible that any of those “gotaways” were on the terror watch list. 

“It is certainly possible. The chance is absolutely above zero,” he acknowledged.

Recommended

Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Dr. Kelly Brown, a former military advisor to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said that the Biden-Harris open border policies have "emboldened the terrorists to come to our borders more so than they ever have before." 

In May, Townhall reported how two Jordanian nationals attempted to breach Quantico Marine Base in Virginia. Robert O’Neill, a former Navy SEAL, told the New York Post that the encounter showed signs of being a “dry run” for a terrorist organization to “see how far they can get a truck into the base.” 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event Matt Vespa
The Expressions on These Reporters' Faces After Their Interview With Kamala Says It All Matt Vespa
Can Harris's Cynical, Run-Out-the Clock Campaign Succeed? Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Supporter Had the Perfect Response to This CNN Reporter's Silly Question Matt Vespa
Here's the Miracle Trump Performed for Tim Walz in 2020 Matt Vespa
Is There a Mole Within the Secret Service? Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event Matt Vespa
Advertisement