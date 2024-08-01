We Have a Surprising Fact-Check From Snopes About Kamala Harris
Pollster: 'Harris Is in Better Shape Than Biden, 'But She Has One Big...
Harris Is Recycling the 2020 Democrat Campaign
Raffensperger Sets the Record Straight After What Stacey Abrams Claimed on CNN
American Captives to Be Freed in Prisoner Swap With Russia
CNN Is Getting Rid of an Entire Section on Its Site
Lawmakers, Victims' Families Rip Biden-Harris Administration Plea Deal With Three 9/11 Ter...
With Polling Like This, It's No Wonder Americans Are Being Gaslit on Harris's...
How Do We Stop Americans From Being Taken by 'Abductor States'? Just Wait...
Will We Really See a Record Turnout Election for 2024?
Sure Enough, There’s Pushback on a Potential Shapiro VP Pick
Second Amendment Victory: Judge Rules This State's Ban on AR-15 Rifles Is Unconstitutional
What Is Kamala Harris' Biggest Accomplishment As Vice President?
Trump Endorsed 2 Candidates in AZ-08 Primary. Here's Who Won.
Tipsheet

Remember Those Jordanians Who Tried to Breach Quantico Marine Base? Well...

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 01, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

In May, Townhall reported how two Jordanian nationals attempted to breach Quantico Marine Base in Virginia. Robert O’Neill, a former Navy SEAL, told the New York Post that the encounter showed signs of being a “dry run” for a terrorist organization to “see how far they can get a truck into the base.” 

Advertisement

This week, the Post reported that the two Jordanian illegal immigrants were freed on bail. 

The two suspects posted thousands of dollars in bail to leave federal custody (via NYP):

Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention despite their immigration status — Hamdan had crossed into the country illegally in April and Dabous had overstayed his student visa and is subject to removal proceedings, law enforcement sources told The Post.

They were arrested on May 3 for trespassing onto the military installation and handed over to ICE officers because of their immigration statuses.

It’s still unknown why the men allegedly tried to get onto the base.

A federal law enforcement source told the Post that the ordeal is a “big-time intel failure, security failure.”

Recommended

Raffensperger Sets the Record Straight After What Stacey Abrams Claimed on CNN Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

“If it wasn’t an act of terrorism, why aren’t the government officials releasing the details of this? What was the intent?” the source added.

Both illegals were reportedly charged with misdemeanor trespassing on military property and appeared before a judge for the first time on July 22, when they were ordered released on the conditions that they show up to court for their immigration proceedings and stay away from Quantico or other military bases, the Post noted.

As Townhall covered, both men lied to guards at Quantico during their attempted breach and said that they were Amazon delivery drivers. They tried to drive onto the base before they were stopped by barriers and arrested.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Raffensperger Sets the Record Straight After What Stacey Abrams Claimed on CNN Leah Barkoukis
How Do We Stop Americans From Being Taken by 'Abductor States'? Just Wait Until You Hear Biden's Answer. Madeline Leesman
White Dudes For Having Some Personal Dignity And Self-Respect Kurt Schlichter
Sure Enough, There’s Pushback on a Potential Shapiro VP Pick Rebecca Downs
What Is Kamala Harris' Biggest Accomplishment As Vice President? Guy Benson
Pollster: 'Harris Is in Better Shape Than Biden, 'But She Has One Big Problem' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Raffensperger Sets the Record Straight After What Stacey Abrams Claimed on CNN Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement