One GOP Lawmaker Says It Doesn't Feel 'Safe' to Work in Politics

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 19, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said in an interview this week that it does not feel safe to work in politics and that she’s been the target of threats.

Luna made the remarks in an interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation. 

“The rhetoric that continues to be pushed…when you label people a threat to democracy…we get, unfortunately, these types of responses,” Luna said in the interview. 

Cuomo asked Luna if it was true that she “felt more worried for [her] safety then [she was] in the military.” Luna served in the United States Air Force.

“I feel like, as a member of Congress, that right now, especially, being that we’re at home, what we’re experiencing is something that you would see and unfortunately expect as far as harm as concerned…I’m not a combat veteran, but my husband saw combat. When you have my husband afraid for my safety because you have people threatening to shoot me, and you have people threatening to harm, send harmful packages to my home, of course I’m going to feel like that,” she said. 

“It doesn’t feel safe right now to be in politics,” she said. “If the rhetoric doesn’t calm down, someone will get killed.”

This week, Luna posted on X that her office received “a very serious shooting threat.”

“This division and hate campaign against Republicans is going to get someone killed. I will not be threatened, intimidated, or bow down to those using violence as a means to push their agenda. We will win,” she wrote.

In another post, she wrote that “The continued rhetoric by Kamala Harris and the radical left about President Trump and Republicans being a ‘threat’ has to STOP.”

“The fact that it continues even after the first (crazy that we have to say first) attempt on his life is disgusting,” she added, referring to the fact that former President Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt over the weekend.

Luna explained that in recent weeks, she’s been the target of several threats and doxxing attacks. 

“I have received an increasing number of threats and doxxing attacks. An online page was encouraging strangers to send threatening packages to my home. This weekend, it escalated to a very serious shooting threat, and we are taking every necessary step to ensure the safety of my family, staff, and our district,” she explained.

