Tipsheet

The U.S. Navy Launched a ‘Gender-Neutral’ Submarine

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 16, 2024 11:30 AM
Lt. Rebecca Rebarich/U.S. Navy via AP

On Saturday, the United States Navy commissioned a new submarine that is “gender-neutral,” according to several reports. 

The new submarine is “designed to fully integrate male and female sailors,” according to NorthJersey.com.

The USS New Jersey was commissioned during a ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Middletown, New Jersey. 

Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander of Submarine Force Atlantic, told the outlet that going forward all nuclear-powered attack submarines and Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines will also be designed with gender-neutral accommodations from the outset. Specifically, adjustments were made to increase privacy in washrooms and sleeping areas for the sailors. 

The submarine has a crew of about 135 Navy personnel, according to Fox News. The submarine is 377 feet long and can dive to 800 feet.

"On behalf of your 9½ million-member New Jersey family, let me say thank you for your service and thank you for your commitment to maintaining peace and freedom in our fragile world," Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy said at the ceremony.

Before 2010, women were not permitted to serve on submarines. Female officers did not join until 2011 and enlisted sailors in 2015, according to NavyTimes.

As of 2023, there were at least 600 women assigned to operational submarines, serving as officers and sailors on 18 nuclear-powered ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines and 14 nuclear-powered attack boats, according to the U.S. Naval Institute. 

