The Left Attacked This Liberal Actress for Showing Support for Trump After His Assassination Attempt

Award-winning actress Shailene Woodley was the target of attacks from unhinged leftists after she showed support for the Trump family after an individual attempted to assassinate the former president at a rally in July.

After Trump was nearly killed, former first lady Melania Trump shared a lengthy statement on social media about the incident.

“A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life – his human side – were buried below the political machine….Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy and political games are inferior to love,” she wrote.

“And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together while we are here, in this earthly realm,” she concluded.

Woodley shared Melania Trump’s statement on her own Instagram story. Predictably, the left flipped out.

In an interview with “Bustle” published this week, Woodley spoke out about the hatred she saw firsthand after the attempt on Trump’s life (via Bustle):

Do you feel like you were misunderstood when you shared Melania Trump’s letter about the assassination attempt? Oh my God. Literally, I read it and I was like, “This is so beautiful.” I was in circles of people that I deeply respect — friends, colleagues, progressive, very intelligent thinkers, shakers and movers — and many of them were saying, “He missed! F*cking assassin missed! Maybe it was a setup. Maybe it was a conspiracy.” I was going, “Have we forgotten that two human lives were taken?” Two people died. That is sad. That is devastating. I could not understand how people were speaking about something with such passion for death. I only posted the first page of it, because the second page was more political. The first page was very much like, “Look, underneath the political mask is a man, a grandpa, who comes home to his children, his grandchildren, and plays music. The man underneath that mask is my husband.” I posted that letter because I thought it was a beautiful message of human compassion, and then I forgot about it because I have a life and I don’t live for what social media says. Then a week later, I got a text from a friend that said, “Are you OK?” I Googled my name, because I’m like, “Oh f*ck, what did I say?” And of course, there were all these news articles about Melania Trump, and I was like, “Oh my God, that is now this? Hundreds of articles because I posted about a woman saying she’s grateful her husband is alive? Really?” It made me shake my head. If [who I am] is not coming through in the way that I’m intending, I’m not going to participate on social media. I participate in my own ways now that maybe are less public because I want to add to the right noise. I don’t want to add to unnecessary noise.

Woodley has starred in many movies and television shows, including “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” (2008-2013), “The OC” (2003-2004), “The Fault in Our Stars” (2014), “Divergent” (2014), “Adrift” (2018), and “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019).

In 2016, Woodley, who was 25 at the time, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot at the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota in protest of the Dakota Access pipeline.

In addition, Woodley took part in an "anti-Trump demonstration” in New York City before his inauguration in 2017, according to Bustle.