Nikki Haley Announces New Gig

On Monday, reports broke that former South Carolina governor, ambassador to the United Nations, and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley would join global communications firm Edelman.

CEO Richard Edelman shared the announcement on Wednesday.

“Politics has become a critical consideration for clients in brand marketing, employee engagement and reputation management,” he said. “In her time as Governor, Haley had great success in attracting foreign companies to South Carolina and as Ambassador to the UN, helped lead important work on global issues.”

In the statement, Haley said she is “excited” for her new job as vice chair of its international public affairs team.

“In a time of growing complexities in business, policy, and politics — brands need to anticipate what’s coming next. Whether managing a crisis or celebrating a success, industry leaders must be ready to communicate clearly and share their vision forward,” she wrote in the statement.

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how Haley announced that she would be joining the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank focused on international affairs.

“When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson’s work is so critical,” Haley said in a statement at the time. “They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future. I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world.”

Previously, she ran for president. She eventually dropped out of the race and endorsed former President Donald Trump.