Tipsheet

Shooting Reported at Georgia High School

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 04, 2024 12:52 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Amy

Editor's note: This story has been updated. 

Update: 

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office gave a brief statement to the press confirming that there were multiple casualties and there is a suspect in custody. The sheriff's office did not confirm that two people died, as many outlets have reported.

Original:

One suspect is in custody after authorities received a report of an active shooter at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia on Wednesday. Casualties have been reported. 

A press release from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said, “At the time of this release, one suspect is in custody. Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time."

Authorities were dispatched to the school at 10:23 a.m., the release said.

“This is an ongoing situation,” the sheriff’s office said.

NBC News is reporting that two people were killed and four were injured. 

CNN reported that a local hospital is receiving patients with gunshot wounds, a source at the hospital told the outlet. Georgia State Patrol previously said it had responded to an active scene at the school.

The suspect has not yet been identified by the sheriff’s office.

At least five ambulances and a large law enforcement crew were at the campus. At least one medical helicopter was seen airlifting a patient from the scene. 

Fani Willis' Daughter Was Just Arrested Mia Cathell
On X, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he directed “all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School” and he will “continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”

A statement from the White House reads, "President Biden has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall, on the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia and his administration will continue coordinating with federal, state, and local officials as we receive more information."


