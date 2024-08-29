Could the Debate Between Trump and Harris Still Fall Apart?
Twenty Illegal Aliens Attempted to Enter a California School Bus As It Was Picking Up Students

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 29, 2024 4:30 PM
Ted S. Warren

On Wednesday, a group of 20 illegal aliens tried to enter a California school bus that was picking up students. 

According to Fox 5, this is the second time something like this has happened for this school district.

In a letter to parents, Jamul-Dulzura Union School District Superintendent Liz Bystedt said that on Tuesday, a group of three men in the middle of Highway 94 trying to stop a school bus. The bus had to “go around” the trio. 

The day after, a school bus came upon a group of 20 people as it was picking up children from the same stop. Parents at the bus stop had to make sure that no illegal aliens boarded the bus. 

In the notice to parents, Bystedt said that going forward, “for the safety of students and bus drivers” buses will drive past stops with migrants nearby, heading directly to the next one on the route.

“Please stay [vigilant] and if the bus drives by, please follow the bus to pick up your child at the next stop,” she told families in the notice.

Nicole Cardinale, whose 8-year-old son was on the bus, said that the encounter was “really scary.”

“[My son] said these adults – they weren’t kids – had backpacks on and they were trying to get on [his bus]… He said there was a lot of them,” she said.

“The San Diego Sheriff’s Office was made aware of this incident today. We are conducting a follow up investigation to determine if a criminal act has occurred. The Sheriff’s Office takes issues regarding student safety very seriously and are working with the school district in order to keep the students and our community safe,” Kimberly King with the Sheriff’s Department responded to FOX 5/KUSI in a statement. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

