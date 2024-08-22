Trump: Kathy Hochul Was the ‘Nastiest’ Speaker at the DNC

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump called Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul the “nastiest speaker” at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump made the remarks on Truth Social.

“Kathy Hochul, the very unpopular Governor of New York, was the nastiest speaker on Monday evening (at the Democrat National Convention) as it pertains to your favorite President, me. Her total hatred, and statements made about me, had no bounds,” Trump said.

“I was amazed for two reasons: Number one, I did a GREAT job in New York, employed thousands of people, built some of the most beautiful and successful buildings, and paid billions of dollars in taxes. Number two is that, on the very distinct possibility I will win the Presidency, wouldn’t it be better for the people of New York State to have a Governor who got along with the President?” he added.

“Adversarial relationships are not good in politics! Unfairly, I am before a very biased and hateful New York Judicial System that is appointed and largely controlled by the Governor. With the vitriol displayed by her on Monday night, it is no wonder that the Judges have treated me so badly. The whole system is RIGGED, and companies are leaving because of it!!!” the former president concluded.

“If you think you’re tired of Donald Trump, talk to a New Yorker. We’ve had to deal with him for 78 long years,” Hochul said at the DNC.

“The fraud. The tax dodging. The sham universities. The shady charities. We’ve seen him stiff contractors. Rip off workers. He abuses women, brags about it, and then takes away their rights, and New Yorkers are sick of it,” Hochul claimed.

