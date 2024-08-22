Supreme Court Strikes a Blow to Illegal Aliens Registering to Vote
I’m Getting Worried About Kamala
CNN Commentator Had a Brutal Observation About Bill Clinton's Convention Speech
Biden-Harris Energy Official Wants Queer Nukes
Here's What Infuriated Pro-Hamas DNC Delegates Last Night
Ford States the Obvious as Company Shifts EV Strategy
CNN Host: Democrats Are Trying to Reach Low Testosterone Men
Transgender People in This State Will Not Be Allowed to Change Their Sex...
BREAKING: Manhunt Underway for Potential Trump Assassin in Arizona
Biden-Harris Administration Tries to Buy More Votes With This Latest Move on Student...
How Would RFK Dropping Out and Endorsing Trump Impact the Race?
Walz Tells Voters to Mind Their 'Own Damn Business,' but That's Not What...
Trump on Potential RFK Jr. Endorsement: 'If He Endorsed Me, I Would...'
Something Is Going on With This Governor's Approval Rating at a Key Moment
Tipsheet

Trump: Kathy Hochul Was the ‘Nastiest’ Speaker at the DNC

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 22, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump called Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul the “nastiest speaker” at the Democratic National Convention. 

Trump made the remarks on Truth Social. 

Advertisement

“Kathy Hochul, the very unpopular Governor of New York, was the nastiest speaker on Monday evening (at the Democrat National Convention) as it pertains to your favorite President, me. Her total hatred, and statements made about me, had no bounds,” Trump said. 

“I was amazed for two reasons: Number one, I did a GREAT job in New York, employed thousands of people, built some of the most beautiful and successful buildings, and paid billions of dollars in taxes. Number two is that, on the very distinct possibility I will win the Presidency, wouldn’t it be better for the people of New York State to have a Governor who got along with the President?” he added. 

“Adversarial relationships are not good in politics! Unfairly, I am before a very biased and hateful New York Judicial System that is appointed and largely controlled by the Governor. With the vitriol displayed by her on Monday night, it is no wonder that the Judges have treated me so badly. The whole system is RIGGED, and companies are leaving because of it!!!” the former president concluded.

Recommended

Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

“If you think you’re tired of Donald Trump, talk to a New Yorker. We’ve had to deal with him for 78 long years,” Hochul said at the DNC.

“The fraud. The tax dodging. The sham universities. The shady charities. We’ve seen him stiff contractors. Rip off workers. He abuses women, brags about it, and then takes away their rights, and New Yorkers are sick of it,” Hochul claimed.


Tags: DNC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech Katie Pavlich
BREAKING: Manhunt Underway for Potential Trump Assassin in Arizona Madeline Leesman
CNN Commentator Had a Brutal Observation About Bill Clinton's Convention Speech Matt Vespa
I’m Getting Worried About Kamala Jonathan Garthwaite
Supreme Court Strikes a Blow to Illegal Aliens Registering to Vote Katie Pavlich
The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech Katie Pavlich
Advertisement