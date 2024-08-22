Democrats Can’t Stop Lying About Biden’s 2024 Exit
Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech
Eric Holder Was Not Happy When Confronted at DNC About Tim Walz's Stolen...
Harris Super PAC Founder Issued This Stern Warning for Democrats
Tim Walz's Speech Brought Some Horsepower to the Democratic Convention
Did You Notice What Was Off About the DNC's Video on Tim Walz?
CNN Host Argues Walz, Emhoff Helping Dems Reach Low Testosterone Men
Harris Won't Tell Voters Her Policy Positions, so the Trump Campaign Has Stepped...
USSS Did Not Fire First Shot at Crooks, Preliminary Investigative Report Finds
What Was Clinton Thinking With This Pandemic Claim About Biden?
Kamala's Radical Record on Full Display in New Ad
Reality Check: Kamala Can't Fix the Economy. Her Policies Broke It.
Americans Must Not Fall for Democrats’ Ploy to Cover Up Their IRA Mistake
Andy Beshear Still Refuses to Apologize for Wishing Rape on JD Vance's Family
Tipsheet

Planned Parenthood Set Up Shop Outside the DNC. Here’s How Pro-Lifers Responded.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 22, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood is killing unborn babies and giving men vasectomies, free of charge, at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America, wrote on X that at least 25 babies have been aborted at the DNC so far.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Everylife, a pro-life company, announced that it would provide free diapers to those attending the DNC and considering getting a free abortion. 

“EveryLife is partnering with Sidewalk Advocates for Life and the life-affirming mobile medical unit from ThriVe Nation, equipped with ultrasound services, who are on the ground in Chicago, outside the DNC, to provide a lifetime supply of EveryLife diapers to any pregnant mom seeking an abortion at the Planned Parenthood abortion/vasectomy bus who chooses life instead,” EveryLife said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“While Planned Parenthood mocks and contributes to the devaluing of the family unit and demise of our nation, EveryLife will continue to champion life and parenthood. We are honored to provide a tangible resource to help moms in need choose life, knowing that diapers can be the difference between life and death for a baby,” EveryLife Co-Founder and President Sarah Gabel Seifert added.

Recommended

The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

A mobile health center run by Planned Parenthood Great Rivers had a waiting list for vasectomies before the convention began, according to multiple outlets. 

“The majority of Americans are with us on this issue. It is a vote driver. And now, in this post-Dobbs era, it’s become even more important,” Mini Timmaraju, the president and chief executive of Reproductive Freedom for All, told The New York Times.

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Kamala's Radical Record on Full Display in New Ad Rebecca Downs
Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech Katie Pavlich
Reality Check: Kamala Can't Fix the Economy. Her Policies Broke It. Guy Benson
Tucker Carlson Savages Don Lemon for Cringe Video Interviewing Trump Supporters Townhall Video
Biden's Speech: Told by an Idiot, Full of Sound and Fury Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement