Planned Parenthood Set Up Shop Outside the DNC. Here’s How Pro-Lifers Responded.

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood is killing unborn babies and giving men vasectomies, free of charge, at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America, wrote on X that at least 25 babies have been aborted at the DNC so far.

CONFIRMED: 25 babies have been killed by Planned Parenthood at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/33JOlkwCIS — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 20, 2024

On Tuesday, Everylife, a pro-life company, announced that it would provide free diapers to those attending the DNC and considering getting a free abortion.

“EveryLife is partnering with Sidewalk Advocates for Life and the life-affirming mobile medical unit from ThriVe Nation, equipped with ultrasound services, who are on the ground in Chicago, outside the DNC, to provide a lifetime supply of EveryLife diapers to any pregnant mom seeking an abortion at the Planned Parenthood abortion/vasectomy bus who chooses life instead,” EveryLife said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“While Planned Parenthood mocks and contributes to the devaluing of the family unit and demise of our nation, EveryLife will continue to champion life and parenthood. We are honored to provide a tangible resource to help moms in need choose life, knowing that diapers can be the difference between life and death for a baby,” EveryLife Co-Founder and President Sarah Gabel Seifert added.

A mobile health center run by Planned Parenthood Great Rivers had a waiting list for vasectomies before the convention began, according to multiple outlets.

“The majority of Americans are with us on this issue. It is a vote driver. And now, in this post-Dobbs era, it’s become even more important,” Mini Timmaraju, the president and chief executive of Reproductive Freedom for All, told The New York Times.