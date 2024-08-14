Taliban Shows Off Abandoned U.S. Equipment on Eve of Catastrophic Withdrawal
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe What This 'Trans' Athlete Said About Competing Against Women

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 14, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

A male golfer who thinks he’s a woman said in an interview this week that the women who complain about competing against him “blame a transgender competitor on their own athletic failures.”

Davidson almost qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open and won the NXXT Women’s Classic, which took place this year, as Townhall covered

“I will never understand athletes who blame a transgender competitor on their own athletic failures,” Davidson wrote on Instagram, according to multiple reports.

“If you don’t take accountability for your failures then you will never actually be good enough to make it,” he reportedly added.

Davidson, who is Scottish, lives in Florida and is training for the LPGA Tour. Reportedly, the LPGA has an inclusion policy for so-called “transgender” athletes. 

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how Davidson acknowledged that transgender athletes have an advantage against women. He made the admission in a sit-down interview with Good Morning Britain. 

“I 100 percent agree, the men do have advantages. Say you get a trans person on hormones for a year, no surgery, nothing, of course, for the most part, they’re going to have an advantage,” Davidson said, adding that he does not believe that transgender people should be banned from sports. 

“I do believe there need to be guidelines in effect,” he added. 

“I don’t get what the fear of me, one person, is doing,” he said of the backlash about his win in the women’s tournament. 

