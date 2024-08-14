Columbia University President Minouche Shafik Resigns

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has resigned, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

In a letter to the Columbia community, Shafik wrote that her tenure has been “a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community.”

"This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community,” she added.

In recent months, Shafik has come under fire for her handling of anti-Semitism on campus following Hamas’ barbaric attack on Israel that began last October.

“I have tried to navigate a path that upholds academic principles and treats everyone with fairness and compassion. It has been distressing – for the community, for as president and on a personal level – to find myself, colleagues, and students the subject of threats and abuse. As President Lincoln said, ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand’ – we must do all we can to resist the forces of polarization in our community, remain optimistic that difference can be overcome through the honest exchange of views, truly listening and – always – by treating each other with dignity and respect,” she said.

A university spokesman confirmed to The New York Times that Shafik resigned, as well. She assumed the position last July.

Last month, Townhall covered how three slew of deans at the university were removed. This came after a report from The Washington Free Beacon exposed antisemitic text messages from the deans.

The three Columbia administrators involved in the text message exchanges were Cristen Kromm, formerly the dean of undergraduate student life; Matthew Patashnick, formerly the associate dean for student and family support; and Susan Chang-Kim, formerly the vice dean and chief administrative officer.

The Times reported that the three administrators are still employed by the university but have been placed on indefinite leave and will not return to their previous positions.

Additionally, Townhall reported how Shafik decided to testify before Congress about anti-seminitism on campus. In the hearing, Shafik could not answer clearly if a clearly antisemitic professor was still hired by the university, among other things.

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik responded to Shafik’s resignation.

“As I have said consistently since her catastrophic testimony at the Education and the Workforce Committee hearing, Columbia University’s President Minouche Shafik’s failed presidency was untenable and that is was only a matter of time before her forced resignation. After failing to protect Jewish students and negotiating with pro-Hamas terrorists, this forced resignation is long overdue,” she said.