So, That's Why a Major 'Fact Checker' Is Covering for Harris
MSNBC Commentator: Harris Has 'Obama-Level' Oratory Skills
A Much-Degraded Biden Admits He Couldn't Quell the Democratic Rebellion Against Him
Is Obama Covertly Running Kamala Harris' Campaign?
Don’t Ignore the IRS Letters – and Never Fight Them Without Help
Trump Planning to Sue DOJ Over Mar-a-Lago Raid
WaPo Editorial Board Has a Few Questions for Harris
Duty, Honor, Integrity, Valor...Empty Words to the Democrat Party
Gabbard Explains How 'Everything Changed' After Getting Placed on Domestic Watch List
Imane Khelif Files Legal Complaint for Online Harassment
So That's Why Biden Left the Race
Here’s Why Parents Are Suing This Blue State
Imane Khelif's Trainer Is Speaking Out
Is She the New 2024 Frontrunner?
Tipsheet

U.S. Olympian Stripped of Bronze Medal

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 12, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return her bronze medal from the Olympic games in Paris after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) determined that her floor exercise was improperly judged. 

Advertisement

In the ruling, which was announced on Sunday, the IOC revealed that it would reallocate the award to Ana Barbosu of Romania, who finished in fourth place.

"We are in touch with the NOC [National Olympic Committee] of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal," the IOC said in a statement. 

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Sunday it would appeal the ruling.

"We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal, and there were critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the subsequent CAS appeal process that need to be addressed," U.S. Olympic officials said in a statement.

The controversy surrounded Chiles’ floor routine (via NPR):

Chiles had performed last in Monday's final, and her score initially appeared as a 13.666. Barbosu, who scored 13.700, briefly thought she had won bronze and began to celebrate.

But Chiles' coaches filed an inquiry over her score, saying that judges had incorrectly valued the difficulty of her routine. Judges at the event upheld the inquiry and granted Chiles an additional tenth of a point, moving her score from to 13.766. That higher score leapfrogged her over Barbosu and a second Romanian gymnast, Sabrina Maneca-Voinea.

The next day, Romanian Olympic officials protested the judges' decision, alleging that Chiles' coaches had filed their inquiry too late. On Saturday, an independent court agreed and vacated Chiles' inquiry, officially revising her score back down to 13.666.

Recommended

So, That's Why a Major 'Fact Checker' Is Covering for Harris Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Reportedly, Chiles’ inquiry came in four seconds too late. Chiles was moved down to fifth place instead of third.

"The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring," USA Gymnastics and USOPC said in a statement.

"Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them," the statement continued. "We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Why a Major 'Fact Checker' Is Covering for Harris Katie Pavlich
Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Took to Facebook and Absolutely Destroyed Him Matt Vespa
Is She the New 2024 Frontrunner? Guy Benson
Stop Fussing and Unleash the Full Power of Persuasion Kurt Schlichter
A Much-Degraded Biden Admits He Couldn't Quell the Democratic Rebellion Against Him Matt Vespa
CNN Host Really Said This While Interviewing JD Vance Yesterday Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, That's Why a Major 'Fact Checker' Is Covering for Harris Katie Pavlich
Advertisement