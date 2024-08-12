JD Vance Clarifies Trump's Stance on Abortion

In an interview on Sunday, Sen. JD Vance spoke on former President Donald Trump’s stance on abortion.

On CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Vance said that Trump’s view on abortion “has been very clear” as the issue has come up several times.

Advertisement

In the interview, Margaret Brennan pointed out that Vance and Trump supported the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on mifepristone, the pill that induces an abortion and accounts for the majority of abortions in the United States.

“This drug is used in like 60% of all abortions in the United States. In a Trump Vance administration, would you use the FDA to block access to this drug” Brennan asked.

“Well, no. What the President has said very clearly is that abortion policy should be made by the states. Right? You, of course, want to make sure that any medicine is safe, that it's prescribed in the right way, and so forth, but the [resident wants individual states to make these decisions, because, look, Margaret, California is going to have a different abortion policy from Ohio, which is going to have a different abortion policy from Alabama,” Vance explained.

“I think that what we really want is when states and voters in those states make decisions, we of course want the states and the federal government to respect those decisions, and that's what President Trump has said is, consistently, we need to get out of the culture war side of the abortion issue. We need to let the states decide their specific abortion policy,” Vance added.

“What President Trump and I want to do on family policy is make it easier for families to start in the first place. We want to bring down housing costs so that if you have a baby, there's actually a place to raise that baby. Want to increase and expand the child tax credit. We want to make it easier for moms and dads to not be shocked by these surprise medical bills when they go to an out-of-network provider. We're working on all this stuff, and I think that's ultimately how we turn down the temperature a little bit, is to make it easier to choose life in the first place,” he concluded.

.@JDVance says a Trump-Vance administration would not use the FDA to block access to mifepristone, the widely used abortion pill mifepristone, even as Donald Trump suggested he is open to restrictions on it.



"You, of course, want to make sure that any medicine is safe, that it's… pic.twitter.com/pdaNpeWEPk — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 11, 2024

Last month, Trump pushed back on the abortion policy recommendations outlined in Project 2025, a project of The Heritage Foundation that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign continuously tries to tie to Trump, as Townhall covered.

Advertisement

“A group of extremely conservative people got together and wrote up a wishlist of things, many of which I disagree with entirely, that are too severe. Like, on abortion, as an example. They have a strong view on abortion. Well, what I’ve heard, it’s not ‘too far,’ it’s ‘way too far.’ They’ve gone really too far…I was able to get it [Roe v. Wade] back to the states and now I’ve given it back to the people. The people are voting.”