Unearthed Footage Shows Planned Parenthood Execs Discussing the Sale of Unborn Baby Body Parts

Videos filmed in 2015 showing Planned Parenthood executives discussing the sale of fetal body parts were released this week.

David Daleiden, a pro-life activist at the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), was investigated by Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California attorney general, for taping conversations with Planned Parenthood staffers that showed them discussing abortions, selling the body parts, among other things.

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, Daleiden released some of this footage on Tuesday. In the videotaped conversation, Dr. Ann Schutt-Ainé, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, and Tram Nguyen, RN, the branch’s vice president of abortion access, were captured discussing these things with Daleiden and his colleague, who posed as laboratory wholesalers at the National Abortion Federation’s commercial trade show in 2015.

“Schutt-Ainé and Nguyen described dismembering the fetuses after delivery to get around possible violations of the federal partial-birth abortion law,” Daleiden told The Post (via NYP):

In one conversation, an undercover activist from CMP tells Nguyen and Schutt-Ainé that “liver is in short demand” and outlines the competition for fetal organs and cells based on what is “more profitable” for suppliers. “You told me about the proposition, and so now every time I do a D&E [dilation and evacuation abortion], I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s some lungs, there’s some kidneys,'” Schutt-Ainé is seen telling Nguyen in the video. Nguyen then apologizes to Daleiden for showing him a dismembered fetus at a previous site visit and explains that aborted fetuses are sometimes delivered with one missing limb. “We just had to hurry up, whereas other days it’s more intact, where it’s like maybe only like an arm that’s disarticulated,” Nguyen says. Later in the video, Nguyen is heard saying: “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I have like a leg for you!’ I’m like, oh s–t, if other people were to hear me, they’d be like, ‘You are f–king evil.’”

Planned Parenthood execs allegedly caught discussing sale of fetus body parts in shocking undercover video https://t.co/46PkUzu3Eo pic.twitter.com/nlUGJ9c3E5 — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2024

In a second video, Daleiden asked Schutt-Ainé and Nguyen on how to get the most intact third-trimester aborted fetuses for organ harvesting.

“A lot of it has to do with dilation of the mother’s cervix, the opening to the uterus,” Schutt-Ainé said. “Because when you have good dilation, a cervix that’s either well-dilated and/or just softer and more pliable, then as you bring the fetus down, you can get more of it out before disarticulation occurs.”

In this video, Schutt-Ainé reportedly described in vivid detail how she dismembers unborn babies in the third trimester to avoid partial-birth abortion.

Daleiden faces eight felony charges and possible jail time in California for filming the Planned Parenthood executives without permission and for “manufacturing” a fake driver’s license to enter Planned Parenthood offices in Houston. Reportedly, a trial date has tentatively been set for December in San Francisco Superior Court.

Advertisement

“Planned Parenthood repeatedly told Congress, the courts, and the public that it had ‘rebuffed’ any opportunity to sell aborted baby body parts in Texas,” Daleiden told The Post.