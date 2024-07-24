Here's Where Illegal Immigrants Crossing the Northern Border Are Headed

Illegal aliens who cross the northern border are headed to New York City in droves, FOX 5 New York reported this week.

Reportedly, illegals are taking advantage of the “wide open” northern border while attention is centered on the influx of crossings at the southern border in recent years (via Fox 5):

Here, asylum seekers can wriggle through grassy, rural spaces, slip into Upstate New York and easily find buses and drivers that will take them to the Big Apple. [...] Here, no walls, fences or major barriers mark the divide between what is Canadian and what is American. Anyone willing to cross illegally can easily hide between trees and tall grasses, navigating the border undetected. It’s "a backdoor" to the United States, according to Thomas Trombley, the town supervisor of Champlain, located two miles from the border.

The number’s are surging because it’s easy,” Major Nicholas Leon, Chief Deputy of Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, told the outlet.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection added, "We have seen an increase by USBP in apprehensions of individuals unlawfully crossing the northern border.”

Some “asylum seekers” Fox 5 spoke to this week said they were headed to the Big Apple. They wait at gas stations in upstate New York for rides.

Last month, Townhall reported that human smuggling attempts aimed at crossing into the United States have escalated at the northern border along Quebec and New York. One area where apprehensions occurred was Roxham Road, which was closed for good in 2023 due to the overwhelming number of asylum seekers who used it to cross the border.

In addition, U.S. Border Patrol stopped a human smuggling operation on the St. Clair River, which separates Michigan and Ontario, last month.

This month, Townhall reported that human smuggling has become a growing problem at the border between Canada and Washington state.