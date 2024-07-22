We Have an Update From Biden's Doctor
Tipsheet

Here Was RFK's Response to Biden Dropping Out of the Presidential Race

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 22, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

In a news conference on Sunday, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said that the 2024 race to the White House is a “two-man race” between himself and former President Donald Trump and that he’s the only candidate who can beat him.

Kennedy’s remarks came shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee. 

"I want to begin by commending President Biden for a career in public service, a long, long career and representing and serving our country and for his handling of the many difficulties and challenges, personal challenges and tragedies that he suffered during his life with so much admirable conduct and the empathy that he derives from those experiences," Kennedy said in his remarks. 

“A year ago..when I entered this race, I predicted that President Biden suffered a degenerative condition that was not going to improve and that it would make it impossible for him to govern effectively. The reaction of the DNC to that obvious condition was to hide it from the American public and to use their power over the Democratic Party nomination process to make sure that nobody could compete with President Biden in a way that would expose his deficiencies,” he said. 

As for Kamala Harris, Kennedy asserted that he does not think she stands a chance against Trump. 

“Fifty percent of homeless people in our country are in California, and she was behind those policies,” Kennedy explained, adding that she took part in a “schools-to-prison” pipeline in the state as well. 

“In terms of the traditional Democratic principles, I don’t think she has a credible record,” he said. 

On Monday, Kennedy doubled-down on his stance in a post on X, stating that he’s the only candidate who can beat Trump.

