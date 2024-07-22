After Ousting Biden, Nancy Pelosi Has Chosen a Candidate in the 2024 Presidential...
Tipsheet

Former Presidents React to Biden Abandoning His 2024 Campaign

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 22, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would no longer run against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. This came after many Democrats in congress and donors called on Biden to drop out of the race following his awful debate performance last month. 

In a letter posted on X, Biden explained his decision. 

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he stated.

Shortly after, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

In response, former President Bill Clinton and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that Biden “advanced our founders’ charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation.”

“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” they wrote. 

In a follow-up post, Hillary Clinton encouraged voters to support Harris. 

“I've known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms,” Clinton said, failing to mention that Trump did not create Project 2025 and has distanced himself from it. 

“But she can't do it alone. Become a part of this historic campaign today,” Clinton added, along with a link to donate to Harris’ campaign. 

Former President Barack Obama shared a link to his statement on X. 

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order,” he wrote. 

“President Biden pointed us away from the four years of chaos, falsehood, and division that had characterized Donald Trump’s administration. Through his policies and his example, Joe has reminded us of who we are at our best — a country committed to old-fashioned values like trust and honesty, kindness and hard work; a country that believes in democracy, rule of law, and accountability; a country that insists that everyone, no matter who they are, has a voice and deserves a chance at a better life,” he claimed. 

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” he added, with no mention of Harris. 

