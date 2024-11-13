Melania Trump Sets the Record Straight About Not Meeting With Jill Biden

Future First Lady Melania Trump did not join her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, at a White House meeting on Wednesday with President Joe Biden.

In a statement, the Office of Melania Trump wished her husband “great success” in the transition process, but slammed “several unnamed sources in the media” for providing “false, misleading, and inaccurate information” about the ordeal.

“Be discerning with your source of news,” the statement, shared on X, said.

Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.



In this instance, several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false,… — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) November 13, 2024

This week, the Daily Mail reported that Trump was “snubbing” Jill Biden by skipping the visit to the White House (via Daily Mail):

Traditionally, when the outgoing president hosts the incoming president-elect in the Oval Office, the first lady hosts her successor for tea in the residence. Michelle Obama hosted Melania Trump for tea in the Yellow Room after the 2016 election. However, Melania Trump did not meet with Jill Biden after the contentious 2020 race as Donald Trump falsely and repeatedly claimed he was the true winner.

A source told Daily Mail that the two women have not spoken since Donald Trump defeated Harris in the election.

Daily Mail claimed that Jill Biden’s office “extended congratulations and a joint invite to the Trumps to meet at the White House.”

Reportedly, the Trumps have not been back to the White House since they left the morning of Biden’s inauguration in 2021.