BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration
Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden
Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech?
Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General
Another Airliner Got Blasted by Gunfire in Haiti
VIP
Lyft's Rules Put Drivers in Danger
Trump Makes Rubio's Pick for Secretary of State Official
President Trump's Chance to Crush Trafficking Networks
DNC Launches Shameful Attack on Trump's SecDef Pick Pete Hegseth
Liberals Fear-Mongering on Gay Rights, Pay Attention
VIP
Former Vice President Mike Pence Reacts to Trump’s Cabinet Picks
And the New Senate Majority Leader Is...
Besty Devos Responds to Trump's Plan to Dismantle the Department of Education
Humiliation: Everyone Admits Bob Casey Lost...Except for Bob Casey
Tipsheet

Melania Trump Sets the Record Straight About Not Meeting With Jill Biden

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 13, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Future First Lady Melania Trump did not join her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, at a White House meeting on Wednesday with President Joe Biden. 

In a statement, the Office of Melania Trump wished her husband “great success” in the transition process, but slammed “several unnamed sources in the media” for providing “false, misleading, and inaccurate information” about the ordeal. 

Advertisement

“Be discerning with your source of news,” the statement, shared on X, said.

This week, the Daily Mail reported that Trump was “snubbing” Jill Biden by skipping the visit to the White House (via Daily Mail):

Traditionally, when the outgoing president hosts the incoming president-elect in the Oval Office, the first lady hosts her successor for tea in the residence. 

Michelle Obama hosted Melania Trump for tea in the Yellow Room after the 2016 election. However, Melania Trump did not meet with Jill Biden after the contentious 2020 race as Donald Trump falsely and repeatedly claimed he was the true winner.

Recommended

Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A source told Daily Mail that the two women have not spoken since Donald Trump defeated Harris in the election.

Daily Mail claimed that Jill Biden’s office “extended congratulations and a joint invite to the Trumps to meet at the White House.”

Reportedly, the Trumps have not been back to the White House since they left the morning of Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Tags: MELANIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration Katie Pavlich
DNC Launches Shameful Attack on Trump's SecDef Pick Pete Hegseth Rebecca Downs
Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech? Katie Pavlich
Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden Katie Pavlich
And the New Senate Majority Leader Is... Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
Advertisement