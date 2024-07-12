More Democrats Have Come Forward Calling on Biden to Withdraw From the Presidential Race

On Thursday, Illinois Democrat Rep. Brad Schneider became the 11th House Democrat to call on Biden to drop out of the presidential race. Shortly after, Rep. Ed Case (D) of Hawaii called on Biden to exit the race.

In a statement, Schneider said it is time for Biden to “heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership."

"We are faced with a stark choice: be resigned to slog through this election praying we can successfully defend our democracy, or enthusiastically embrace a vibrant vision for our future," Schneider said in a statement.

"I love President Biden. I am forever grateful for his leadership and service to our nation…I fear if he fails to make the right choice, our democracy will hang in the balance," he added.

“In passing the torch now, President Biden has a chance to live up to this standard and seal his place in history as one of the greatest leaders our nation, and history, has ever known,” he concluded.

BRAD SCHNEIDER of Illinois wants Biden out. Another House Dem. pic.twitter.com/330clkw7DN — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 11, 2024

About an hour later, Case issued a statement calling on Biden to leave the race.

“I do not believe President Biden should continue his candidacy for re-election as President,” Case wrote, adding “This has nothing to do with his character and record.”

NEW: Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii becomes the 12th congressional Democrat to call for President Biden to exit the race. His full statement below pic.twitter.com/2z3xMsjl6b — Natalie Brand (@NatalieABrand) July 11, 2024

Schneider and Case were not the only House Democrats to call on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race on Thursday. Townhall covered how Michigan Democrat Rep. Hillary Scholten issued a statement asking Biden to drop out.

“President Biden has spent his life serving our nation and building the next generation of American leadership. For the good of our democracy, I believe it is time for him to step aside from the presidential race and allow a new leader to step up,” she wrote.

“With the challenges facing our country in 2025 and beyond, it is essential that we have the strongest possible candidate leading the top of the ticket,” she continued, adding “Joe Biden has been that leader for so long; but this is not about the past, it’s about the future. It’s time to pass the torch.”