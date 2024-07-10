Nancy Pelosi Got Very Uppity When Asked This Question by an ABC News...
Tipsheet

A Navy Sailor Tried to Access President Biden’s Medical Records

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 10, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Marco Garcia

A junior Navy sailor attempted to access President Joe Biden’s medical records several times, the U.S. Navy confirmed this week. 

The sailor, whose name was not revealed, was administratively disciplined after an investigation ended in late April, according to CBS News. The investigation found that the person responsible for the breach is a junior enlisted sailor in the Navy’s hospital corps and is based in Fort Belvoir in Virginia. 

Reportedly, the sailor accessed the Genesis Medical Health System — the database for the military medical system — three times on Feb. 23, but "he did not pull up the right Joe Biden," the U.S. official said. 

"The MHS Genesis system is a secure health system and at no time was the President's personal information compromised," Navy Commander Tim Hawkins, said in a statement to CBS News.

The investigation began on Feb. 26 when a co-worker of the sailor reported what happened. During the probe, the sailor reportedly admitted that he looked up President Biden “out of curiosity.” The investigation concluded that the sailor “never reached the president's medical record.” The president’s medical record is restricted in the Genesis system. 

The White House learned about the sailor’s attempts to access the president’s medical history (via CBS News):

The president was informed about the sailor's attempts to access his medical records within hours of White House staff being notified about the attempted breach by the Defense Department, a White House official told CBS News. This official would not say when the White House learned about the attempted breach. 

While the sailor was part of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command based at Fort Belvoir, the president's annual physicals and any emergency medical care is provided at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., just outside Washington. 

The president underwent his annual physical at Walter Reed on Feb. 28, two days after the Navy's criminal investigation began.

Questions about Biden’s health escalated in recent weeks after his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Members of his own party have called on him to step down. Biden has refused. 

Townhall reported how Biden told Democratic governors that he saw a doctor after his debate against Trump, but the visit was due to a cold. 

One person familiar with the president’s schedule told Politico that the doctor’s visit was “brief and did not include any major tests.”

