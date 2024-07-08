White House Briefing Blows Up After Press Refuses to Buy KJP's Spin
Former Obama Advisor: Democrats Are Running Harris for President ‘One Way or the Other’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 08, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Ronda Churchill

This week, former Obama advisor Van Jones said that Democrats are preparing to run Vice President Kamala Harris, despite President Joe Biden’s claims that he is staying in the race.

Jones made the remarks on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“Look, [Biden’s] still in the race and he’s doing what he’s supposed to do. I’m glad to see him out there. I’m glad he’s doing interviews. I’m glad he’s doing all those things. The challenge is that the numbers are not encouraging, and the party is no longer united,” Jones said.

“I think people are hoping that [Biden] will recognize we’re running Kamala Harris for president right now. That’s who we’re running,” Jones added.

“Nobody believes Joe Biden can be president in four years. And so, we’re in the worst possible world because she can’t defend herself, she has to defend him,” Jones reiterated. “We can’t defend her; we have to defend him. We’re basically running Kamala Harris anyway, let’s run Kamala Harris and let her get out there and defend herself.”

“The reality is we are running Kamala Harris for president one way or the other. I’d rather run for president in the strongest way rather than the weakest way,” he concluded.

Last week, Jones said in an interview that Democrats are discussing “how” to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, “not whether,” which Townhall covered.

Jones made the remarks in an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto.

“I’m just going to be honest. Everybody comes on the air and says all this great stuff, but behind the scenes, it’s full-scale panic. People are passing around legal memos…trying to figure out what are the options? How can you replace Biden? How do you get him to do it in a way where he feels respected? Who should Kamala Harris’ vice president be? The conversation on-air and the conversation off-air are completely different,” Jones said. 

“There is a big conversation happening right now about how this happens, not whether,” he concluded.

Today, Biden released a statement refusing to leave the presidential race. 

“I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” he asserted.


