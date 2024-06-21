This Democrat Mayor's Home Was Just Raided by the FBI

On Thursday, FBI agents raided the home of Oakland, California Democrat Mayor Sheng Thao.

According to ABC 7, sources said that it involves a political corruption case. The FBI only confirmed that they carried out a "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at the mayor's home.

Reportedly, more than a dozen FBI agents raided the home and left with boxes, plastic tubs and trash bags of belongings. The homes of David and Andy Duong, the owners of California Waste Solutions, was raided as well (via ABC 7):

Law enforcement sources tell ABC7 News this is a public corruption case, with the FBI, IRS and US Postal Service working together. Agents hit several locations, including the offices of California Waste Solutions - we spotted IRS investigators there. The company was started by David and Victor Duong who were under investigation by the Public Ethics Commission for funneling money through "straw donors" to council members, a story first reported by Oaklandside in 2020. Thao allegedly received some of that money. She also traveled with the Duong brothers who funded the trade mission to Vietnam last summer. All this, in a week with her recall being approved for a vote.

In a statement, California Waste Solutions said that they are “fully aware that federal agents executed search warrants at a number of locations in Oakland related to CWS.”

“The company is fully cooperating with the government's investigation and is confident that government officials will conclude that CWS was not involved in any unlawful or improper activities,” the statement added.

This week, KRON4 reported that the effort to recall Thao received enough signatures to appear on the November ballot. The petition reportedly received 40,595 signatures, more than the 25,000 needed to force the recall election.

“This historic achievement marks the first recall in Oakland’s history, with over 40,000 Oakland voters signing with a sense of urgency and purpose to recall this dishonest and incompetent mayor,” said retired Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte, who is also the president of OUST.