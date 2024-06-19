Only a Democrat Could Think This Was a Top Issue Concerning the Israel-Hamas...
Tipsheet

A Semi Driver Accused of Causing Fatal Crash Is an Illegal Immigrant

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 19, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

A man arrested in connection with a fatal semi crash on a Colorado highway is an illegal immigrant who has been removed from the states numerous times, according to several reports. 

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, 47, was arrested on charges of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide. Cruz-Mendoza was driving the semi on U.S. 285 near Conifer on June 11 when he drove off the edge of the road, rolling the semi onto its side. Pipes and angle iron on the semi dumped on top of five vehicles. One person, 64-year-old Scott Miller, died at the scene and another was seriously injured. 

According to many outlets, Cruz-Mendoza has faced many removals from the United States. He has been removed and returned to Mexico at least 16 times. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been aware of his presence in the Jefferson County, Colorado area since 2002. That year, he was reportedly arrested in Oregon on a drug trafficking charge.

Prosecutors could file more charges after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) finishes its investigation into the crash.

Deann Miller, Scott Miller’s wife, asked a judge to not reduce Cruz-Mendoza’s bond. The judge ordered the bond to stay at $50,000 cash or surety.

"My husband and I have been together for 46 years," Deann Miller told 9News. "He may have lost his life that day, but I feel like I lost mine as well."

Reportedly, Cruz-Mendoza remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 30.

