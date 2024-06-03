Democrats Demand Jail Time for Trump in Fundraising Emails
Here Is President Biden’s Statement As Hunter’s Trial Gets Underway
Your Tax Dollars Are Funding the Taliban
Senate Conservatives to Fight Back Against Schumer and Biden in Protest Over Trump...
Speaker Mike Johnson: Democrats Risk Destroying America’s Judicial System
Fauci Claims Unvaccinated Responsible for Hundreds of Thousands of Deaths
Trump: I'm 'OK' With Going to Jail
Sorry People. Love Is Not Proud.
'Serious Threat': USBP Arrested 10 Venezuelan Gang Members at Southern Border
Biden: I've Suddenly Found the Immigration Authority I've Been Insisting I Don't Have
Trans Women Can Compete, but ‘Cannot Win’ This Iconic Pageant
Trump Joined TikTok. Here's What Happened Next.
Hunter Biden's Gun Case Explained
So Far, Little Movement in Post-Conviction Public Opinion — But...
Tipsheet

Teenage Illegal Alien Breaches Air Force Base on the Run From Authorities

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 03, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A 17-year-old illegal alien breached a U.S. Air Force base in Texas while on the run from police. 

According to the New York Post, Border Patrol agents in Del Rio, Texas stopped an SUV near Laughlin Air Force Base. Then, a 17-year-old Mexican national from inside the vehicle took off running. 

Advertisement

The teenager reportedly jumped a fence and entered the base, CBP officials confirmed to the Post. The illegal who ran off was caught an hour after the breach and taken into custody. Four adult men who were also in the vehicle were taken into custody. They are all believed to be in the United States illegally. 

“A cordon was established adjacent to base housing to ensure the safety of residents during the incident,” the base said in a press release shared on Facebook.

Last month, Townhall covered how two Jordanians who may have been doing a “dry run for Al-Qaeda of ISIS” were arrested after they allegedly tried to ram their way onto Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. 

“On May 3, 2024, Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Jordanian noncitizens for trespassing,” ICE Washington spokesperson James Covington told the New York Post. “Deportation officers from Enforcement and Removal Operations’ [ERO] Criminal Apprehension Program responded and arrested both individuals without incident.”

Recommended

Fauci Claims Unvaccinated Responsible for Hundreds of Thousands of Deaths Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Earlier this year, Townhall reported how  Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy shared how the Biden administration has incentivized criminals, including suspected terrorists, to cross the southern border and come into the United States.

“Since the beginning of the fiscal year 2021, 331 known or suspected terrorists have been caught crossing the southern border,” Roy said. “The fact is, there is an increasing number of known individuals affiliated with dangerous groups across this world that are flooding into the United States because this administration refuses to carry out its constitutional duty to maintain operational control of the border.” 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fauci Claims Unvaccinated Responsible for Hundreds of Thousands of Deaths Leah Barkoukis
Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
LIVE: Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
You Ain't Black Allen West
What Is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF to Find It? Bonnie Glick
So Far, Little Movement in Post-Conviction Public Opinion — But... Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fauci Claims Unvaccinated Responsible for Hundreds of Thousands of Deaths Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement