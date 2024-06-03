Teenage Illegal Alien Breaches Air Force Base on the Run From Authorities

A 17-year-old illegal alien breached a U.S. Air Force base in Texas while on the run from police.

According to the New York Post, Border Patrol agents in Del Rio, Texas stopped an SUV near Laughlin Air Force Base. Then, a 17-year-old Mexican national from inside the vehicle took off running.

Advertisement

The teenager reportedly jumped a fence and entered the base, CBP officials confirmed to the Post. The illegal who ran off was caught an hour after the breach and taken into custody. Four adult men who were also in the vehicle were taken into custody. They are all believed to be in the United States illegally.

“A cordon was established adjacent to base housing to ensure the safety of residents during the incident,” the base said in a press release shared on Facebook.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Last month, Townhall covered how two Jordanians who may have been doing a “dry run for Al-Qaeda of ISIS” were arrested after they allegedly tried to ram their way onto Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia.

“On May 3, 2024, Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Jordanian noncitizens for trespassing,” ICE Washington spokesperson James Covington told the New York Post. “Deportation officers from Enforcement and Removal Operations’ [ERO] Criminal Apprehension Program responded and arrested both individuals without incident.”

Earlier this year, Townhall reported how Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy shared how the Biden administration has incentivized criminals, including suspected terrorists, to cross the southern border and come into the United States.

“Since the beginning of the fiscal year 2021, 331 known or suspected terrorists have been caught crossing the southern border,” Roy said. “The fact is, there is an increasing number of known individuals affiliated with dangerous groups across this world that are flooding into the United States because this administration refuses to carry out its constitutional duty to maintain operational control of the border.”