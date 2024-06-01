Here's Where Texas Authorities Found 27 Illegals Aliens

A traffic stop in Texas on Friday uncovered 27 illegal aliens being smuggled inside of a horse trailer to enter the United States.

According to the New York Post, the driver, who was identified by troopers as Jose Guadalupe Salinas, is from Palmview, Texas. He told authorities that he had two horses in his trailer. The officer then asked to see the horses.

Salinas told the officer to “be careful, they are aggressive,” and then opened the side hatch of the trailer.

During the search, it was discovered that 27 people were squished inside the trailer. The trooper asked the illegal immigrants if they needed water.

#NEW: @TxDPSSouth stopped a Ford F-250 towing a horse trailer on US-281 in Hidalgo County #RGV.



Jose Guadalupe Salinas, Palmview, was arrested after Troopers found 27 illegal immigrants crammed inside the trailer. #USBP adopted the case for federal charges. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/1YZHhrmHae — TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) May 29, 2024

Officials reportedly said three females were severely dehydrated and required medical attention due to extreme heat and no ventilation. Troopers referred them all to U.S. Border Patrol.

In recent years, the Texas DPS has caught many human smugglers. In one instance, the agency caught illegal immigrants loading into the back of the truck near El Paso on Wednesday, the agency said in a Facebook post. Inside the truck were 58 migrants – 49 men and nine women – hailing from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala, which Townhall reported.

In another incident, troopers with the Texas DPS discovered a total of 84 illegal immigrants from Guatemala and Mexico were inside a dump truck, which Townhall also covered.

In another incident, late last year, a suspected human smuggler and seven others were killed in a car crash near the U.S.-Mexico border.

BREAKING: 8 people are dead, including two innocent Americans, after a human smuggler driving a vehicle full of illegal immigrants crashed head on into a SUV while evading police in Batesville, TX, killing everyone in both vehicles, according to @TxDPS. Deceased Americans from… pic.twitter.com/feqr2fkftN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 8, 2023



