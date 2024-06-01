Chris Cuomo Brought Up Joe Rogan and Ivermectin. It Didn't End Well.
Tipsheet

Here's Where Texas Authorities Found 27 Illegals Aliens

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 01, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

A traffic stop in Texas on Friday uncovered 27 illegal aliens being smuggled inside of a horse trailer to enter the United States. 

According to the New York Post, the driver, who was identified by troopers as Jose Guadalupe Salinas, is from Palmview, Texas. He told authorities that he had two horses in his trailer. The officer then asked to see the horses. 

Salinas told the officer to “be careful, they are aggressive,” and then opened the side hatch of the trailer. 

During the search, it was discovered that 27 people were squished inside the trailer. The trooper asked the illegal immigrants if they needed water. 

Officials reportedly said three females were severely dehydrated and required medical attention due to extreme heat and no ventilation. Troopers referred them all to U.S. Border Patrol.

In recent years, the Texas DPS has caught many human smugglers. In one instance, the agency caught illegal immigrants loading into the back of the truck near El Paso on Wednesday, the agency said in a Facebook post. Inside the truck were 58 migrants – 49 men and nine women – hailing from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala, which Townhall reported

In another incident, troopers with the Texas DPS discovered a total of 84 illegal immigrants from Guatemala and Mexico were inside a dump truck, which Townhall also covered.

In another incident, late last year, a suspected human smuggler and seven others were killed in a car crash near the U.S.-Mexico border.


