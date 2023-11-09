The New York Times Weighs in on Their Hiring of a Hamas 'Journalist'...
Suspected Human Smuggler and Migrants Killed in Car Crash Near Southern Border

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 09, 2023 3:00 PM

A suspected human smuggler and seven others were killed on Wednesday in a car crash near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to multiple reports. 

Reportedly, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that a driver in a Honda coming from Houston was suspected of human smuggling. The driver was evading arrest from the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office when the car collided head-on with a Chevy SUV as it attempted to pass an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone, according to KENS 5.

The driver and migrants who were in the Honda were killed, as were two innocent Americans from Georgia. Some of the deceased were from Honduras, state troopers confirmed to CBS News Texas. The car reportedly caught fire after impact.

Texas DPS shared that an investigation is ongoing. According to Daily Mail, this incident comes less than six months after another human smuggler was involved in a fatal car wreck on the same stretch of road.

In recent months, the Texas DPS has caught many human smugglers. In one instance, the agency caught illegal immigrants loading into the back of the truck near El Paso on Wednesday, the agency said in a Facebook post. Inside the truck were 58 migrants – 49 men and nine women – hailing from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala, which Townhall reported

In another incident, troopers with the Texas DPS discovered a total of 84 illegal immigrants from Guatemala and Mexico were inside a dump truck, which Townhall also covered.


