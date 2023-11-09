Suspected Human Smuggler and Migrants Killed in Car Crash Near Southern Border

A suspected human smuggler and seven others were killed on Wednesday in a car crash near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to multiple reports.

Reportedly, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that a driver in a Honda coming from Houston was suspected of human smuggling. The driver was evading arrest from the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office when the car collided head-on with a Chevy SUV as it attempted to pass an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone, according to KENS 5.

The driver and migrants who were in the Honda were killed, as were two innocent Americans from Georgia. Some of the deceased were from Honduras, state troopers confirmed to CBS News Texas. The car reportedly caught fire after impact.

BREAKING: 8 people are dead, including two innocent Americans, after a human smuggler driving a vehicle full of illegal immigrants crashed head on into a SUV while evading police in Batesville, TX, killing everyone in both vehicles, according to @TxDPS. Deceased Americans from… pic.twitter.com/feqr2fkftN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 8, 2023

NEW: 11/8, @TxDPS is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 57 near Batesville. The driver in a Honda passenger car from Houston suspected of human smuggling was evading from Zavala COSO when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone. The driver drove head-on… pic.twitter.com/KdxZ7wmvkk — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 8, 2023

Texas DPS shared that an investigation is ongoing. According to Daily Mail, this incident comes less than six months after another human smuggler was involved in a fatal car wreck on the same stretch of road.

In recent months, the Texas DPS has caught many human smugglers. In one instance, the agency caught illegal immigrants loading into the back of the truck near El Paso on Wednesday, the agency said in a Facebook post. Inside the truck were 58 migrants – 49 men and nine women – hailing from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala, which Townhall reported.

In another incident, troopers with the Texas DPS discovered a total of 84 illegal immigrants from Guatemala and Mexico were inside a dump truck, which Townhall also covered.

HAPPENING NOW: @TxDPS disrupted a human smuggling attempt on IH 35 in Cotulla. The driver attempted to smuggle 60+ illegal immigrants concealed inside a dump truck. Driver arrested & illegal immigrants turned over to #USBP - more details to come. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/7AbYwP2AFg — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 25, 2022



