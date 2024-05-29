Alito Tells the Usual Suspects to Pound Sand Over Recusal Demands
Tipsheet

‘Misogynistic’: Drag Queen Promotes Irreversible Transgender ‘Top Surgery’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 29, 2024 2:45 PM

In a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, one of the contestants donned an outfit that glorified irreversible “top surgery,” which is when a woman who believes she is a man undergoes a double mastectomy. 

Reportedly, Kade Gottlieb, known as “Gottmik” is a “trans man.” She competed on the show previously in 2021. 

In the latest episode, the 27-year-old wore a pair of fake arms draped around her holding scalpels that moved across her chest. She had red lines representing incisions on her chest. She carried a clear bag with bloody fake breasts inside it. 

"This look is something I've been wanting to do for so long, because top surgery absolutely changed my life," Gottmik said on the show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

On Instagram, Gottmik said the outfit “is a piece of art and fashion that represents something that I never thought I’d be vulnerable enough to talk about let alone wear on the runway of @rupaulsdragrace.”

This look represents the pain and suffering I went through while all at the some time experiencing complete trans queer liberation in a way that I hope everyone seeing this will feel one day. I found my peace within the fashion drag artistry space and I hope everyone finds theirs in one way or another,” she added.

On X, Megyn Kelly reacted to the outfit.

“This whole ideology is sick & obviously misogynistic,” Megyn Kelly wrote. 

Entertainment Weekly noted that Gottlieb said in 2021, “I’d just started physically transition” and that “I’ve never seen a trans guy on TV at all, let alone with their body out.”

