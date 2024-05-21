Just Wait Until You Hear Kirby's Reasoning for Why the WH Is Offering...
Supreme Court Will Not Hear Parents’ Challenge to a Woke School District’s Transgender Policy

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 21, 2024 3:15 PM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear a case brought forward by Maryland parents challenging a “woke” transgender policy at their school district.

According to Reuters, the justices turned away the appeal brought by three parents with children attending schools in Montgomery County, Maryland. Reportedly, a lower court’s ruling claimed that the parents lacked necessary legal standing to challenge the policy. 

In the 2020-2021 school year, Montgomery County Board of Education allowed schools to develop “support plans” for transgender students. This policy instructed school staffers to help so-called “transgender” children feel comfortable with their “gender identity.” This policy allowed school staffers to conceal students’ gender identities from their parents (via NBC News):

The policy directs school personnel to help transgender and gender nonconforming students create a plan that addresses their preferred pronouns, names and bathrooms, and bars staff from informing parents of those plans without a student’s consent.

The plaintiffs — one mother and two fathers — sued in 2020, arguing that the district’s policy violated their due process rights under the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment to direct the care of their children.

Gene Hamilton, the executive director of American First Legal, filed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to take up the case.

"Federal judges across the United States are abjectly failing to do precisely what they should do: declare what the law is and adjudicate cases and controversies between specific parties with specific claims," Hamilton told Fox News in an interview. 

"An overwhelming number of federal judges are hiding behind false understandings of ‘standing’ and the role of federal courts as properly understood by the founders," he added. "Until that changes, sadly, we are going to see more righteous cases dismissed by judges who lack the courage to do their fundamental duty." 

Townhall has previously reported on many school districts that conceal information about students’ gender identities from parents. However, several polls have shown that parents support policies that keep them in the loop. 

