Senate Democrat Changes His Tune on the ‘Laken Riley Act’

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will support the “Laken Riley Act,” a bill aimed at allowing federal officials to apprehend and detain illegal aliens who commit crimes like burglary, shoplifting or larceny. The act is named after Laken Riley, a 22-year-old girl who was murdered while out on a run near the University of Georgia earlier this year. An illegal immigrant has been charged with her murder.

According to ABC News, Tester announced that he would co-sponsor the legislation. This came after he previously voted against it (via ABC News):

Tester voted in lockstep with his Democratic colleagues at the time and rejected the bill he's now co-sponsoring, though a spokesperson for his office told a local outlet at the time that he would have supported the legislation if it came to the floor as a stand-alone measure.

"Keeping Montana safe is my top priority, which is why I've repeatedly called on the Biden Administration and Congress to do more to secure the southern border and have worked to get the brave men and women in law enforcement what they need to keep criminals off our streets," Tester said in a statement.

"After hearing from law enforcement officers across Montana, I'm backing the Laken Riley Act to make sure that individuals who enter our country and commit a crime are held accountable so that no Montana family has to worry about the safety of their loved ones,” he added.

On Feb. 22, Riley left her home to go for a jog near UGA. She never returned home. After she was reported missing, her body was discovered by UGA police. Her death was caused by blunt force trauma, the Athens-Clarke County Coroner said.

Shortly after, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national, was arrested in connection with Laken Riley’s murder. He is in the United States illegally, which Townhall covered.

Laken Riley’s father, Jason Riley, said in an interview that his daughter’s accused killer “might not have been here” if the southern border had been secured.

"We have no idea if that would have changed anything, but he’s here illegally," Jason Riley said. "That he might not have been here had we had secure borders."

