California Surf Competition Will Be Required to Allow Men to Compete Against Women

A California surfing competition must let a male athlete who identifies as “transgender” compete in the women’s division.

According to a report from BBC, the California Coastal Commission reportedly stated that surf competitions could not discriminate based on gender identity. This came after an event organizer had announced that Sasha Jane Lowerson, a male, would not be allowed to compete in the Huntington Beach Longboard Pro women’s division.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the California Coastal Commission delivered a letter to the American Longboard Association (ALA) informing them that Lowerson must be allowed to compete in the women’s division, or they will be in violation of state law.

"I was really disappointed and surprised [at being excluded]," Lowerson told the BBC.

Todd Messick of ALA said that he wanted to "offer an equal playing field for all athletes.”

"For me, I was trying to do the right thing. It wasn't something I ever expected to have to deal with really, not in our little longboard community," he said.

California Coastal Commission spokesperson Joshua Smith told the BBC, “Surf contests in state waters must be carried out in a lawful manner that does not discriminate based on gender.”

Bethany Hamilton, a world-renowned female surfer who lost her arm in a shark attack, responded to the news on X.

"This is not fair game," she wrote. "I do not support this."

California state law allows for males in female surfing events. This is not fair game. I do not support this. — Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) May 10, 2024

Earlier this year, surf lifestyle brand Rip Curl faced intense backlash for dropping Hamilton and partnering with Lowerson to promote women’s surfing.

It is believed that Rip Curl dropped Hamilton after she came out against World Surf League policies allowing biological male surfers who think they’re “trans women” to compete against biological women, as Townhall covered. In her statement, she threatened to boycott the World Surf League over the policies.

“I personally think that the best solution would be to create a different division so that all can have a fair opportunity to showcase their passion and talent,” Hamilton explained. “We are seeing glimpses of male-bodied dominance in women’s sports like running, swimming, and others.”