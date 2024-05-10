Jihad Joe
Name an Ally That Biden Hasn't Betrayed
New Single Article of Impeachment Filed Against Biden
GOP Reps Sound the Alarm Over Foreign Entities Using ESG to Undermine American...
Biden's Trying to Force an Energy Transition and These States Aren't Having It
New Report Details How Dems Are Planning to Minimize Risk of Pro-Hamas Disruptions...
Dem Political Strategist Explains What May Cost Biden the Election (No, It's Not...
NRSC Chair Pressed on Why Republicans Are Not Keeping Up With Democrats on...
NC Student Who Was Suspended for Using a Legally Correct Term in Class...
Vulnerable Democratic Senators Refuse to Support Commonsense Pro-Life Bill
MSNBC Left Sputtering Over Poll's Findings on Who Independent Voters Worry Will 'Weaken...
Biden's New Low
Deceased GOP Candidate Wins Indiana Primary
Ivy League President Resigns
Tipsheet

California Surf Competition Will Be Required to Allow Men to Compete Against Women

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 10, 2024 1:00 PM

A California surfing competition must let a male athlete who identifies as “transgender” compete in the women’s division. 

According to a report from BBC, the California Coastal Commission reportedly stated that surf competitions could not discriminate based on gender identity. This came after an event organizer had announced that Sasha Jane Lowerson, a male, would not be allowed to compete in the Huntington Beach Longboard Pro women’s division.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the California Coastal Commission delivered a letter to the American Longboard Association (ALA) informing them that Lowerson must be allowed to compete in the women’s division, or they will be in violation of state law. 

"I was really disappointed and surprised [at being excluded]," Lowerson told the BBC.

Todd Messick of ALA said that he wanted to "offer an equal playing field for all athletes.”

"For me, I was trying to do the right thing. It wasn't something I ever expected to have to deal with really, not in our little longboard community," he said.

California Coastal Commission spokesperson Joshua Smith told the BBC, “Surf contests in state waters must be carried out in a lawful manner that does not discriminate based on gender.”

 Bethany Hamilton, a world-renowned female surfer who lost her arm in a shark attack, responded to the news on X. 

"This is not fair game," she wrote. "I do not support this."

Earlier this year, surf lifestyle brand Rip Curl faced intense backlash for dropping Hamilton and partnering with Lowerson to promote women’s surfing. 

Recommended

Biden's New Low Guy Benson
Advertisement

It is believed that Rip Curl dropped Hamilton after she came out against World Surf League policies allowing biological male surfers who think they’re “trans women” to compete against biological women, as Townhall covered. In her statement, she threatened to boycott the World Surf League over the policies. 

“I personally think that the best solution would be to create a different division so that all can have a fair opportunity to showcase their passion and talent,” Hamilton explained. “We are seeing glimpses of male-bodied dominance in women’s sports like running, swimming, and others.”

Tags: TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's New Low Guy Benson
New Single Article of Impeachment Filed Against Biden Spencer Brown
Jonah Goldberg's Tweet About What's Going on in Never Trump Land Is Interesting Matt Vespa
Try a Little Honesty About Israel Victor Davis Hanson
Biden's Trying to Force an Energy Transition and These States Aren't Having It Spencer Brown
Joe Biden's Social Media Team Did Not Just Tweet This Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's New Low Guy Benson
Advertisement