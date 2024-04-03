Louisiana Governor Is Not Buying LSU Team's Reasoning for Skipping the National Anthem
Tipsheet

GOP Governor Deploys National Guard to Southern Border

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 03, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

On Tuesday, Montana GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte announced that he would deploy Montana National Guard troops to the southern border. 

“Today, I’m signing a disaster declaration to mobilize Montana resources to help secure our southern border,” Gianforte said. “To address the invasion at the southern border, Montana soldiers have volunteered to assist Gov. Abbott and Operation Lone Star.”

“President Biden has left our southern border completely exposed and overrun by drug cartels, who are bringing deadly crime and drugs into our country. While he refuses to do his job, Republican governors are stepping up to do it for him,” Gianforte said in a statement to NBC Montana.

“The soldiers and airmen of the Montana National Guard are always ready to respond to requests for support from our fellow states,” Major General J. Peter Hronek, the Adjutant General for Montana, added. “In recent years we have provided support outside our state in response to hurricanes, flooding and fires, and on this mission we will be supporting Texas in their ongoing border mission.”

In February, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she would send soldiers to the southern border to help with the ongoing illegal immigration crisis.

“The border is a warzone, so we’re sending soldiers,” Noem wrote on X. “The SD-Guard’s primary mission will be construction of a wall to stem the flow of illegal immigrants, drug cartels, and human trafficking into the United States of America.”

Last year, a slew of states with Republican governors sent troops to the border, which Townhall covered

“Biden's border crisis has made every state a border state,” Abbott said at the time. “Proud to have the support of fellow Governors as Texas continues to step up.”

