With Trump's Return Imminent, Dems Now Direct Their Seething Anger Toward One Man
Wall Street Journal Outlines How the Biden WH Buried COVID Origins Info They...
A CBS News Reporter Wasn't Going to Stay Quiet Regarding the Left’s Smear...
VIP
A Growing Number Of Democrats Want Nancy Pelosi To Just Go Away Already
VIP
Biden Undermining Trump Energy,Conservation Agenda With Final EOs
The Legend of Thomas Massie
Trump Calls For 'One Powerful Bill' to Advance His Agenda
Harris to Share Video Message Ahead of Certifying Her Election Loss
VIP
The Media Will Try to Derail Trump's Deportation Operation, But Homan Has a...
The Left's Deranged Definition of Security
New Orleans Collapsing Under the Weight of Wokeness
Now That We Are in the Second American Revolution, How Is it Won?
DOGE: A Classical Vision for Government Reform in 2025 and Beyond
Netanyahu, Orbán, Meloni Rally Behind President Trump
Tipsheet

Sundown Joe: Biden Raged at Press When Addressing the Elephant in the Room

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 06, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

I could see where the hook would be regarding this latest tantrum Joe Biden threw at a White House event. The president signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law. It was a simple signing ceremony that turned into an attack on the press.  

Advertisement

With Donald J. Trump about to return to the White House to start his second presidency, Biden was asked if he still thought the president-elect was a threat to democracy. The outgoing president felt what he did on January 6 was a threat, which led to a rant against the media like no other (via Fox News): 

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson reported that after signing the Social Security Fairness Act, Biden took a few questions from the crowd which led the president to target President-elect Donald Trump. 

"Do you still believe he’s a threat to democracy?" a reporter asked. 

"I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy," Biden responded. 

After responding to the allegation that Trump plans to end birthright citizenship, Biden switched the topic to attacking the reporters. 

"I might be the oldest president, but I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life!" Biden said. 

Recommended

With Trump's Return Imminent, Dems Now Direct Their Seething Anger Toward One Man Matt Vespa
Advertisement

That doesn’t mean anything, Joe. That only makes you a public servant who met with many world leaders. So what? And if this is being used as an argument that he’s in control and has experience in world affairs, it doesn’t say much, given that Biden has left the world in chaos and instability. Our allies know we’re rudderless. The days of the political world respecting Biden’s bonafides in the foreign policy world are over.  

Why so angry, Joe? Are things moving too fast for you right now? 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

With Trump's Return Imminent, Dems Now Direct Their Seething Anger Toward One Man Matt Vespa
Kash Patel Has His Work Cut Out for Him Fixing the Disgraced, Incompetent, and Poorly-Dressed FBI Kurt Schlichter
A CBS News Reporter Wasn't Going to Stay Quiet Regarding the Left’s Smear Campaign Against SCOTUS Matt Vespa
Wall Street Journal Outlines How the Biden WH Buried COVID Origins Info They Didn't Like Matt Vespa
New Orleans Collapsing Under the Weight of Wokeness Jeff Crouere
Why Biden Is Carpet Bombing His Exit Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
With Trump's Return Imminent, Dems Now Direct Their Seething Anger Toward One Man Matt Vespa
Advertisement