Sundown Joe: Biden Raged at Press When Addressing the Elephant in the Room

I could see where the hook would be regarding this latest tantrum Joe Biden threw at a White House event. The president signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law. It was a simple signing ceremony that turned into an attack on the press.

With Donald J. Trump about to return to the White House to start his second presidency, Biden was asked if he still thought the president-elect was a threat to democracy. The outgoing president felt what he did on January 6 was a threat, which led to a rant against the media like no other (via Fox News):

WATCH — Biden SNAPS at reporters asking questions about his age:



"My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you ever met in your whole godd*mn life!"



pic.twitter.com/n3limycLQc — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 5, 2025

This is Washington credentialism in a nutshell.



Politicians become "qualified" by simply existing. It doesn't matter that Biden is an abject failure and the worst foreign policy figure in American history.



You see, he knows a lot of people, and that's all that matters. https://t.co/galYuxGoUa — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 5, 2025

He’s fine why do you ask https://t.co/DVLM8wO7iD — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 5, 2025

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson reported that after signing the Social Security Fairness Act, Biden took a few questions from the crowd which led the president to target President-elect Donald Trump. "Do you still believe he’s a threat to democracy?" a reporter asked. "I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy," Biden responded. After responding to the allegation that Trump plans to end birthright citizenship, Biden switched the topic to attacking the reporters. "I might be the oldest president, but I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life!" Biden said.

That doesn’t mean anything, Joe. That only makes you a public servant who met with many world leaders. So what? And if this is being used as an argument that he’s in control and has experience in world affairs, it doesn’t say much, given that Biden has left the world in chaos and instability. Our allies know we’re rudderless. The days of the political world respecting Biden’s bonafides in the foreign policy world are over.

Why so angry, Joe? Are things moving too fast for you right now?