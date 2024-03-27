Transgender Teen Admits to Killing Child, Then Showing the Body on Instagram

A so-called “transgender” teenager in Pennsylvania admitted to killing his 12-year-old friend and then showing the dead body on Instagram, according to a report from the New York Post.

The teenager, Joshua “Ash” Cooper, 18, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges including third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in the death of Morgan Connors, the Post noted.

Cooper and Connors were watching Netflix on Nov. 25, 2022 at a trailer park in Bensalem Township. During the visit, Cooper decided to “clean and organize her father’s gun safe,” the Post explained (via NYP):

It is unclear what happened next, but police would later receive a call from the mother of one of Cooper’s acquaintances, who said she saw Morgan’s body in a video call on Instagram. From the call, investigators learned that a juvenile witness was on an Instagram video chat with an acquaintance, later identified as Cooper, who claimed to have just killed someone,” the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “In that video chat, Cooper flipped the video image and showed the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.” Cooper then asked the acquaintance to help clean up and dispose of the body, at which point, the teen told her mother.

Connors was discovered by authorities dead from a gunshot wound.

In 2022, Townhall reported how Cooper was charged as an adult after allegedly killing his 12-year-old friend and asking friends on social media to help him dispose of the body. Cooper allegedly told a friend on Instagram that the shooting was an “accident.” When he was tracked down by police, he reportedly said it was an accident and that he is “going to jail for the rest of [his] life,” adding that the gun belonged to his father and that he “is going to kill [him].”